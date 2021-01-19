Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • PhonePe Surpasses Google Pay to Become Leading UPI App in December, NPCI Data Reveals

PhonePe Surpasses Google Pay to Become Leading UPI App in December, NPCI Data Reveals

PhonePe has seen over 3.87 percent increase in UPI transaction volume and 3.8 percent spike in transaction value in December, according to the NPCI data.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 January 2021 17:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PhonePe Surpasses Google Pay to Become Leading UPI App in December, NPCI Data Reveals

PhonePe and Google Pay account for more than 78 percent of the total UPI transactions in December

Highlights
  • PhonePe processed 902.03 million UPI transactions in December
  • Google Pay saw a dip of over 11 percent in transaction volume
  • UPI transactions via WhatsApp grew 161 percent in December

PhonePe, the digital payments platform owned by Walmart, has surpassed Google Pay and emerged as the top unified payments interface (UPI) app in December. The platform processed 902.03 million transactions accounting for Rs. 1,82,126.88 crores in total, according to the latest data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Google Pay, on the other hand, has dropped to the second position with 854.49 million transactions amounting Rs. 1,76,199.33 crores. Both PhonePe and Google Pay account for more than 78 percent of the total 2,234.16 million UPI transactions that took place in December. The two apps also captured over 86 percent of the overall UPI transaction volume of Rs. 4,16,176.21 crores.

The data provided by the NPCI shows that PhonePe has seen over 3.87 percent increase in UPI transaction volume and 3.8 percent spike in transaction value in December when compared to the 868.4 million of transaction volume and Rs. 1,75,453.85 crores of transaction value recorded in November.

In contrast, Google Pay has seen a drastic fall of over 11 percent in transaction volume and over 9.15 percent drop in transaction value in December. It dominated the UPI apps market in November, with 960.02 million transactions at an overall value of Rs. 1,61,418.19 crores.

Paytm Payments Bank has come third — after PhonePe and Google Pay. It resulted in 256.36 million transactions worth Rs. 31,291.83 crores in December, as per the NPCI data.

Amazon Pay and NPCI's BHIM app have emerged as the fourth and fifth leading UPI apps in terms of transaction volume. While Amazon Pay initiated 40.53 million transactions worth Rs. 3,508.93 crores, BHIM processed 24.80 million transactions worth Rs. 7,748.29 crores in December.

In terms of value, Cred has overtaken Amazon Pay with processing 3.61 million transactions worth Rs. 3,793.32 in December, the NPCI data shows.

WhatsApp also formally joined the payments market in November. Although the Facebook-owned app was allowed to play against the likes of PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm in a graded manner initially, it has managed to see over 161 percent increase in volume and over 114 percent increase in value of transactions in December — just prior to the public outrage over its privacy policy update that it eventually delayed until May.

According to NPCI, WhatsApp processed 810,000 transactions worth Rs. 29.72 crores in December, up from 310,000 transactions worth Rs. 13.87 crores in November.

Overall, UPI transactions have grown 1.08 percent in volume and 6.43 percent in value in December. There are also 207 banks with UPI support, up from 200 banks in November.

In November, the NPCI announced a cap of 30 percent on the total volume of UPI transactions processed by third party app (TPA) providers. That cap has come into place since the beginning of January and is believed to majorly impact platforms including PhonePe and Google Pay, while giving a scope to increase further to Paytm and MobiKwik.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: PhonePe, Google Pay, WhatsApp Pay, WhatsApp, Amazon Pay, BHIM, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI Transactions, UPI, NPCI, National Payments Corporation of India
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
TikTok Parent ByteDance Launches Douyin Pay Mobile Payment Service in China

Related Stories

PhonePe Surpasses Google Pay to Become Leading UPI App in December, NPCI Data Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  2. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  3. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Top Deals
  5. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch: Report
  6. Realme C20 Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Deals and Offers Today
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Available Today
  9. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  10. Google Play Store Introduces New Icons That Show Trending Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Announces Chromebook 511, Chrombeook Spin 512, TravelMate Spin B3, Two More Laptops Aimed at Students
  2. MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern Series Laptop Models Refreshed With Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52 Leaked Images Tip Quad Rear Cameras, 3.5mm Audio Jack
  4. Realme X Series in India Gets Teaser for New Phone, Could Be Realme X7 Pro
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  6. PhonePe Surpasses Google Pay to Become Leading UPI App in December, NPCI Data Reveals
  7. TikTok Parent ByteDance Launches Douyin Pay Mobile Payment Service in China
  8. Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 9 Series, Mi Watch Revolve, More
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update
  10. Noise Elan TWS Earbuds With Environmental Noise Cancelling Technology Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com