Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • PhonePe Continues to Take on the Competition in UPI App Ecosystem With Over 46 Percent Share: NPCI

PhonePe Continues to Take on the Competition in UPI App Ecosystem With Over 46 Percent Share: NPCI

PhonePe’s UPI transaction volume grew 142.87 million in June, according to the data provided by NPCI.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 July 2021 19:33 IST
PhonePe Continues to Take on the Competition in UPI App Ecosystem With Over 46 Percent Share: NPCI

Photo Credit: PhonePe

PhonePe carried 292.71 million transactions worth Rs. 2,62,565.88 crores in June

Highlights
  • PhonePe has continued its lead in the UPI app ecosystem
  • NPCI’s latest data shows Google Pay saw a marginal drop in its share
  • WhatsApp wasn’t able to bring any positivity to its UPI transaction base

PhonePe has continued to dominate the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app ecosystem in India and expanded its market share to 46.04 percent in June, according to the data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The Walmart-owned platform saw a 0.77 percent increase in its share over the 45.28 percent reported in May in terms of transactional volume of all 50 apps (resulting 2,807.51 million transactions). The growth of PhonePe has forced Google Pay to continue to sit on the second position, which it first received in December after losing its leadership to PhonePe.

The data posted by the NPCI shows that PhonePe carried 1,292.71 million transactions worth Rs. 2,62,565.88 crores in June that were 142.87 million more from the 1,149.84 million it made in May, which were worth Rs. 2,34,123.57 crores. The increase in the transaction volume helped the platform to not just continue its lead but also broaden the gap for Google Pay.

In comparison with PhonePe, Google Pay saw a marginal drop of 0.04 percent in its share in June that came to 34.63 percent, down from 34.67 percent in May. The NPCI statistics show that the Google platform initiated 972.26 million transactions of worth Rs. 2,07,287.73 crores in the month — showing an increase of 91.67 million from 880.59 million transactions worth Rs. 1,87,136.95 crores recorded in May.

Paytm Payments Bank came third with 326.53 million customer-initiated transactions worth Rs. 40,614.09 crores. It saw a 0.18 percent increase in its market share of 11.63 percent from 11.45 percent reported in the month earlier.

After Paytm Payments Bank, Amazon Pay stood fourth with 51.34 million transactions worth Rs. 4,814.74 crores. Yes Bank apps and the government's BHIM UPI app came at the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Yes Bank captured 24.72 percent share with a transaction volume of Rs. 5,227.04 crores, while BHIM's market share came at 22.84 percent with transactions worth Rs. 7,319.77 crores.

Top five UPI apps in June (as per the NPCI data)

Platform Transactions in May (in million) Transactions in June (in million) Change in transaction volume (in million) Market share (in terms of transaction volume)
PhonePe 1149.84 1292.71 142.87 46.04%
Google Pay 880.59 972.26 91.67 34.63%
Paytm Payments Bank 290.69 326.53 35.84 11.63%
Amazon Pay 58.35 51.34 -7.01 1.83%
Yes Bank apps 21.08 24.72 3.64 0.88%

 

Interestingly, the data provided by NPCI shows that WhatsApp Pay, the payments service launched last year by the Facebook-owned company, saw a decline in both its transaction volume and value. The app, however, maintained its 0.02 percent of market share.

UPI transactions overall in the country grew 10.55 percent to 2,807.51 million in June that were worth Rs. 5,47,373.17 crores.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, WhatsApp Pay, WhatsApp, Yes Bank, NPCI, UPI apps, BHIM, UPI, National Payments Corporation of India
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Render Suggests Under-Display Selfie Camera Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

PhonePe Continues to Take on the Competition in UPI App Ecosystem With Over 46 Percent Share: NPCI
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party Set for July 8–July 9: Details Here
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  3. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  5. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  7. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  8. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  9. Xiaomi to Launch New Mi, Redmi Laptop Models in India Soon: Report
  10. Samsung Launches Q Series, A Series, S Series 2021 Soundbar Range in India
#Latest Stories
  1. PhonePe Continues to Take on the Competition in UPI App Ecosystem With Over 46 Percent Share: NPCI
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Render Suggests Under-Display Selfie Camera Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  4. Vivo X70 Tipped to Come With f/1.15 Camera Aperture, Five-Axis Image Stabilisation, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  5. Microsoft Teams Together Mode to Now Work for 2 to 49 Participants: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A31 Starts Receiving July 2021 Security Update: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Confirmed to Come With Enhanced MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC
  8. Pokemon Go Crosses $5 Billion Lifetime Revenue in Five Years: Sensor Tower
  9. Simulation City: This Is Where Waymo Trains, Tests Its Autonomous Vehicles
  10. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Reportedly Accused of Benchmark Manipulation; Delisted from Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com