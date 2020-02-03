Technology News
PhonePe Introduces Chat Feature on Android, iOS

PhonePe says its chat feature also enables users to keep track of their transactions along with the conversation history.

By | Updated: 3 February 2020 15:18 IST
PhonePe Introduces Chat Feature on Android, iOS

The chat feature on PhonePe was launched a week ago for both Android and iOS devices

Highlights
  • PhonePe has launched a new chat feature on the app
  • Users can now request money or confirm the receipt of payment
  • The feature has been rolled out to over 185 million PhonePe users

In a bid to make it easier for users to have a conversation on the platform, digital payments player PhonePe has launched a new chat feature on the app.

Through this feature, users can now request money or confirm the receipt of payment without having the need of any other messaging app.

"PhonePe chat makes it really easy for our users to send money to their contacts while having a conversation. A user's transaction history on the PhonePe app is displayed in the chat flow, making it a highly engaging experience," Rahul Chari, Co-Founder and CTO, PhonePe, said in a statement.

This also enables users to keep track of their transactions along with the conversation history.

"In the coming weeks, we will enhance PhonePe chat with features like group chat which will make it easy for users to request/collect money from friends and family on the platform," Chari added.

The feature, which was launched a week ago for both the Android and iOS devices, has been rolled out to over 185 million PhonePe users, according to the company.

Further reading: PhonePe
