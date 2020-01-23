Technology News
loading

PhonePe ATM Feature Launched, Lets You 'Withdraw Cash'

A PhonePe user can avail Rs. 1,000 a day from the merchant via this pilot feature, launched in the Delhi-NCR.

By | Updated: 23 January 2020 17:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PhonePe ATM Feature Launched, Lets You 'Withdraw Cash'

Digital payments platform PhonePe on Thursday launched a unique feature called 'PhonePe ATM' on its platform that will help users in need of cash can get instant money from merchants offering this facility.

A customer in need of cash can simply open the PhonePe app, go to the 'Stores' tab and click on the 'PhonePe ATM' icon to locate nearby shops offering this facility.

Currently, a user can avail Rs. 1,000 a day from the merchant via this pilot feature, launched in the Delhi-NCR region to begin with.

Go to the shop, click on the 'Withdraw' button and transfer the required amount to the merchant via the PhonePe app. Once the amount is transferred, the merchant will give the customer the cash equal to the amount transferred, the company said in a statement.

"The PhonePe ATM allows customers to withdraw cash without any hassle through our trusted merchant partners. It also helps merchants avoid the hassle of storing cash and making multiple trips to the bank branch to deposit their extra cash," said Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business Development, PhonePe.

There will not be any charge for customers or merchants for availing this service. The withdrawal limit for customers will be the same as the limit set by their respective banks.

The move will enable neighbourhood stores to act as ATMs for the customers who cannot locate bank ATMs or reach an ATM out of cash.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PhonePe
Jeff Bezos Phone Hack: What We Know, and Don't

Related Stories

PhonePe ATM Feature Launched, Lets You 'Withdraw Cash'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale Kicks Off: All You Need to Know
  2. Bhuvan Bam: From India’s Beloved YouTube Comedian to a Davos Summit Guest
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
  4. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  5. Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,999
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro Rumoured to Support Wireless Charging
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Series Price Leaked, Galaxy Z Flip Price Tipped Too
  8. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 Updates Bring January Security Patch and More
  9. Swiggy Admits Differences Between Online and Restaurant Rates
#Latest Stories
  1. PhonePe ATM Feature Launched, Lets You 'Withdraw Cash'
  2. Jeff Bezos Phone Hack: What We Know, and Don't
  3. WhatsApp Android Beta Tips Tweaks to Upcoming Animated Stickers, Delete Messages, Account Transfer Features
  4. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days 2020 Sale Kicks Off With Discounts on Laptops, Headphones, Smartwatches, and More
  5. TRAI Tells Bombay High Court New Broadcast Sector Tariffs Empower Consumers
  6. Vivo's iQoo Brand Set to Launch a 5G Flagship Smartphone in India Next Month, Based on Android 10
  7. Redmi K20 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 24,999
  8. Twitter Direct Messages Get Emoji Reactions Support
  9. Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,999
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.