PhonePe App Now Lets You Make Ola Bookings, Gets AutoPay Feature

Payments platform PhonePe on Thursday announced its partnership with Ola for a hassle-free cab and auto booking experience.

The tie-up will enable users to now book an Ola using the PhonePe app. With this integration, PhonePe users will have access to Ola's multi-modal commuting offerings, along with the benefit of using the industry-first AutoPay feature.

With both the companies already catering to a large user base, this also becomes the first large-scale implementation of AutoPay (through standing instructions) for ride bookings in India. Through AutoPay, users just need to link their preferred Credit/Debit card for an Ola ride in the PhonePe app once, and their ride-fare would automatically be paid at the end of every ride. Users also have the flexibility of setting and switching off AutoPay instructions anytime they want.

"Ola is the largest smart mobility player in the market and we are delighted to partner with them. With this partnership our users can enjoy the ease of using their preferred ride-sharing app from within PhonePe while being assured of the reliability and integrity of their payments. Ola's scale and reach, topped with our Auto-pay feature will enable greater convenience and control to our users while making payments seamless," said co-founder and CTO, Phone Pe, Rahul Chari.

"At Ola, we are focused on building products and services that enrich customer experience on our platform. Through this integration, millions of Phone Pe users will be able to avail Ola's services and offerings seamlessly. Such partnerships drive the vision of Digital India, getting more users to experience the benefits of online services," said co-founder and CTO, Ola, Ankit Bhati.

PhonePe says the Ola micro-app is also a big technology milestone for it, built ground-up by the PhonePe team using the Ola developer platform. It is claimed to be the first of its kind mapping application and has been built on the React Native framework.

