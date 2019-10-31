Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Hack: What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians?

WhatsApp Hack: What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians?

WhatsApp was used to hack into the mobile devices of around 1,400 users worldwide in May this year.

By | Updated: 31 October 2019 17:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Hack: What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians?

Pegasus can be used to snoop using the phone camera as well as microphone

Highlights
  • Pegasus is the flagship spyware from Israel’s NSO Group
  • It is believed to be known by other names like Trident and Q Suite
  • WhatsApp is contacting users in India who were said to have been hacked

Israeli spyware maker NSO Group is back in limelight after WhatsApp sued the company for its Pegasus spyware that was allegedly used to snoop on journalists, activists, lawyers and senior government officials in 20 countries around the world, including India, in May this year. WhatsApp revealed that it has contacted several Indian users who are believed to be the targets of illegal snooping using the Pegasus spyware.

Although the seeming confirmation about the use of Pegasus came on Tuesday after WhatsApp sued NSO Group, the use of Pegasus has long been suspected in the WhatsApp cyberattack that was first reported earlier this year.

What is Pegasus and how does it infect devices?

According to The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, which helped WhatsApp with the investigation into the cyber-attack, Pegasus is the flagship spyware of Israel-based NSO Group. It is believed to be known by other names as well, like Q Suite and Trident. Pegasus reportedly has the ability to infiltrate both Android and iOS devices and it uses a number of ways to hack into a target's mobile devices, including using zero-day exploits.

In the case of WhatsApp, Pegasus has said to have used a vulnerability in WhatsApp VoIP stack that is used to place video and audio calls. Just a missed call on WhatsApp allowed Pegasus to gain access to the target's device.

The Citizen Lab notes that Pegasus has used other ways in the past to infiltrate a target's device, like getting the target to click on a link using social engineering or using fake package notifications to deploy the spyware.

Pegasus has been around for at least three years and it was also believed to have been used to target Indians earlier as well.

What can Pegasus do?

Pegasus is a versatile piece of spyware and as soon as it is installed on a target's device, it starts contacting control servers, which can then relay commands to gather data from the infected device. Pegasus can steal information like passwords, contacts, text messages, calendar details, and even the voice calls made using messaging apps. Further, it can also snoop using the phone's camera and microphone as well as use the GPS to track live location.

Who was hacked using Pegasus in India?

The specifics of exactly how many people were hacked in India using Pegasus through WhatsApp is unclear. However, a WhatsApp spokesperson confirmed to Gadgets 360 that Indian users were among those contacted by the company this week over the May cyber-attack.

“We sent a special WhatsApp message to approximately 1,400 users that we have reason to believe were impacted by [May 2019] attack to directly inform them about what happened,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has also not said anything about who was behind the cyber-attack and illegal snooping. NSO Group has also denied any wrongdoing and the company claims it only sells the spyware to “vetted and legitimate government agencies.”

Meanwhile, the government has sought response of WhatsApp over the hacking of Indian citizens.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Messenger, NSO Group, Pegasus, Trident, Q Suite
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Jio Opposes COAI Plea for Government Help to Rivals Airtel, Vodafone Idea
Jio Fiber Effect: Airtel Revises Broadband Plans, Offers Ability to Avail Unlimited Data at Rs. 299 a Month
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp Hack: What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  2. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  3. Redmi 7 Gets MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
  4. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  7. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India: Reports
  8. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
  9. Xiaomi Teasers Reveal Mi TV Series 5, Mi Watch Features and Specifications
  10. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
#Latest Stories
  1. AirPods Pro Teardown Shows How 'Impractical' They Are to Repair: iFixit
  2. WhatsApp Hack: Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Asks Company to Explain Breach That Targeted Indians
  3. RBI Asks Indian Banks to Probe Alleged Data Leak of 1.3 Million Cards
  4. China Rolls Out 5G Services in Major Cities in Race to Narrow Tech Gap With the US
  5. Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera Launched in India at Rs. 13,799
  6. Nintendo Sold 1.95 Million Switch Lite Units Since Launch
  7. Redmi Note 8T Spotted on NCC, Listing Shows NFC and 18W Charging
  8. Spotify Launches Dedicated, Standalone Music App for Kids
  9. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery With 30W Fast Charging
  10. Google Pixel 4's Screen Attention Feature Not Coming to Older Pixel Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.