Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Paytm Shares Priced at Rs. 2,150, at Top of Range, in Rs. 18,300 Crore IPO

Paytm Shares Priced at Rs. 2,150, at Top of Range, in Rs. 18,300-Crore IPO

Paytm’s IPO is the largest ever in India and the success of the deal is seen as a precursor for more big ticket public floats to come soon.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 November 2021 11:33 IST
Paytm Shares Priced at Rs. 2,150, at Top of Range, in Rs. 18,300-Crore IPO

Paytm had already raised $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,191 crore) from anchor investor

Highlights
  • Paytm is formally known as One97 Communications
  • Marquee investors are trimming their stakes via the IPO
  • SoftBank is cutting its stake by 2.5 percentage points to 16 percent

India's Paytm has priced its shares at Rs. 2,150 each, the top of its price range, in its Rs. 18,300 crore initial public offering (IPO), a prospectus showed on Friday.

Paytm, a payments company that markets an all-in-one app, had flagged a price range of Rs. 2,080-2,150 per share for the deal.

The IPO is the largest ever in India and the success of the deal is seen as a precursor for more big ticket public floats to come in the next year.

The company, formally known as One97 Communications, which had already raised $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,191 crore) from anchor investors, has received $2.64 billion (roughly Rs. 19,658 crore) worth of bids for the remaining 48.4 million shares on offer, or 1.89 times, according to stock exchange data published on Wednesday.

Marquee investors are trimming their stakes via the IPO. Ant Group, which had a 28 percent holding in Paytm, is selling shares worth Rs. 4,704 crore and will be left with a 23 percent stake.

SoftBank's Vision Fund is cutting its stake by 2.5 percentage points to 16 percent with a Rs. 1,689 crore share sale.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm, Paytm IPO, Softbank, Ant Group
JioBook Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing Includes MediaTek MT8788 SoC, 2GB RAM

Related Stories

Paytm Shares Priced at Rs. 2,150, at Top of Range, in Rs. 18,300-Crore IPO
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  2. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  3. Red Notice Movie Review: A Criminal Waste of Money
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series May Come in Global Markets With Snapdragon SoCs
  5. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  6. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Review: A Rare Beast
  7. WhatsApp Rolling Out New UI for Contact, Group Info: Report
  8. PUBG: New State Bricking Some Android Devices
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Moon Fragment Orbiting Sun Along With Earth Only Miles Away From Our Planet, Scientists Say
  2. Paytm Shares Priced at Rs. 2,150, at Top of Range, in Rs. 18,300-Crore IPO
  3. JioBook Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing Includes MediaTek MT8788 SoC, 2GB RAM
  4. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport Price in India Hiked, Xiaomi Calls It ‘Inevitable’
  5. SMIC Says Vice-Chairman Chiang Shang-Yi Has Resigned Months After Chairman’s Exit
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Renders Surface Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Bitcoin Marginally Up, Crypto Coins Including Ether, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Continue Surge
  8. Universal Music Is Creating an NFT Super Group: All You Need to Know
  9. Spotify Buys Audio Tech Firm Findaway to Bolster Audiobooks Business
  10. Huawei, ZTE to Face Tightened Restrictions as US President Joe Biden Signs Legislation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com