Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Paytm Postpaid Users Can Now Convert Their Monthly Spends into EMIs

Paytm Postpaid Users Can Now Convert Their Monthly Spends into EMIs

With this, Paytm aims to encourage customer to purchase without any budget constraints.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 24 November 2020 13:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Paytm Postpaid Users Can Now Convert Their Monthly Spends into EMIs

The Paytm postpaid service is available in three different categories namely, Lite, Delite and Elite

Highlights
  • Paytm postpaid users can convert their total spends into customised EMIs
  • Users will be provided a single bill every month to track their spending
  • There is no convenience charge with the Delite and Elite categories

Paytm postpaid users can now pay back their dues in Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs), the company has announced. According to Paytm, the service will add a new level of flexibility to the users' shopping experience and is available in different categories.

With this, Paytm aims to encourage customer to purchase without any budget constraints as they can now pay back the amount in installments. The buy now and pay later (BNPL) facility by Paytm can be availed for a wide range of products and services at more than five lakhs plus shops and websites. 

The EMI feature will enable postpaid users to convert their total spends into customised EMIs, at a nominal interest rate. The service offers a credit limit of up to Rs. 1 lakh, according to the company.

The postpaid service is available in three different categories namely, Lite, Delite and Elite. Postpaid Lite comes with an upper limit of Rs. 20,000, while Delite and Elite offer credit limits up to Rs. 1,00,000 in monthly spends. 

There is no additional convenience charge with the Delite and Elite categories. The Lite category is for users without a credit score to avail the convenience and benefits of instant credit.

The users will be provided a single bill every month to track their spending. Then, they have the option to convert the Postpaid bill into flexible EMIs within the first seven days of the bill being generated. The Postpaid bill can be paid back through multiple payment options including UPI, Debit card, and Net banking.

Paytm is also in the process of integrating the postpaid service with Paytm's Android POS devices. This service is already available for recharges and bill payments on Paytm and online payments on Internet apps. 

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm, Paytm Postpaid, EMI
Jasmin Jose Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Nintendo Black Friday Deals: Raji, Super Mario, Legend of Zelda, and More
iPad Pro Lineup to Get OLED Displays in 2021: Report

Related Stories

Paytm Postpaid Users Can Now Convert Their Monthly Spends into EMIs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  2. Poco M3 Price Leaks Ahead of Launch Today
  3. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  4. Micromax In 1B First Impressions
  5. iPhone 12 Beats Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Real World Speed Test
  6. Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Poco M3 Key Specifications, Design Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  8. iPhone 12 Pro Max Review
  9. Amazon Echo Buds Can Now Track Workouts Using Alexa With New Update
  10. The Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games
#Latest Stories
  1. Micromax in Note 1 Next Sale Will Start at 12 Noon on December 1: Price in India, Specifications
  2. iPad Pro Lineup to Get OLED Displays in 2021: Report
  3. Paytm Postpaid Users Can Now Convert Their Monthly Spends into EMIs
  4. Nintendo Black Friday Deals: Raji, Super Mario, Legend of Zelda, and More
  5. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM
  7. Twitter to Warn Users Before Liking a Labelled Tweet With Potential Misinformation
  8. Some Apple HomePod mini Users Are Having Wi-Fi Connectivity Issues, No Solution Available Yet
  9. The Mandalorian AR Experience Brings the Star Wars Series Into Your Home
  10. Amazon Echo Buds Get Fitness Features to Track Your Workouts Using Alexa
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com