E-commerce payments and digital wallets startup, Paytm last week announced the rollout of several new features to its Inbox tab. These new features include in-app live TV streaming, daily news, cricket updates, entertainment videos, and games. The company stated that it is now rolling out the full stack of these new features after having beta tested them previously. These features are already available on iOS but are expected to be available on Android by this week. For the uninitiated, Paytm Inbox is the company's take on an instant messaging service that allows users to converse with other users while in the Paytm app, thus allowing for increased usage time.

The Inbox tab is available on the icon available on the bottom right of the navigation menu on the Paytm app. Tapping on the icon reveals four tabs - News, TV, Games, and Chat. While the final option has been there previously, the first three have been added in the latest update. In the News tab, we could spot new stories only from a couple of national publications currently, and expect Paytm to possibly get more of them onboard soon. As for the TV tab, it has an array of channels across categories such as Knowledge, Music, Spiritual, Education, Movies, and the likes.

Lastly, the Games tab is filled with trivia and quiz games and also comes with a couple of sports games and the odd Angry Birds knockoff. The list is currently limited to 10. Notably, none of the new tabs, except Games, were visible on the Android app as of press time. All the new features were accessible on iOS. Using the chat option, as previously, you can text any of your Paytm contacts.

"We are really honoured to be part of the everyday routine of our users. We will now be offering various content from news to Live TV to Entertainment videos and games to further strengthen our relationship with the customers. Paytm has fast emerged as a Super app for India and we will continue to add more offerings to our portfolio, giving our customers one more reason to use Paytm every day," said Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President, Paytm.

Back in April, Paytm had announced a design revamp to the Home, Profile, and Passbook sections of its mobile app. The update was rolled out on both Android and iOS.

