Technology News
loading

Paytm First Games App Back to Google Play Two Weeks After Removal

Despite the comeback, Paytm First Games alleges a “dichotomy” between Google Play’s policies and Google’s ads business.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 October 2020 18:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Paytm First Games App Back to Google Play Two Weeks After Removal

Paytm First Games is offering a Pro version of the fantasy gaming app through its website

Highlights
  • Paytm First Games was removed from Google Play alongside Paytm app
  • Google had then highlighted Google Play policies about gambling
  • Paytm First Games app offers free fantasy gaming

Paytm First Games is back on Google Play two weeks after the app was pulled alongside the Paytm app. The Paytm app was reinstated on the same day, and Paytm First Games has eventually made a number of changes to come back as well. While removing the Paytm First Games and Paytm apps from the Play store, Google highlighted that its policies didn't allow “casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting, including daily fantasy sports,” in the country.

As a result, Paytm now has Paytm First Games on Google Play, which doesn't ask for real cash but has a bonus account that adds bonuses from previous bids. This is unlike the earlier Paytm First Games app that involved real cash transactions for playing fantasy games.

Gadgets 360 reached out to both Google and Paytm for comment on Tuesday but neither company has made an official comment. However, in a blog post published on Wednesday, Paytm First Games announced the comeback of its app on Google Play.

The company, owned by Noida-based One97 Communications, stated that it had brought back the app with free fantasy sports, while its pro version is available for download directly through the Paytm First Games website. The pro version, which is essentially what Paytm has on Google Play earlier, lets you add real money via UPI, cards, or netbanking to a deposit account, which isn't available on the Google Play version. The company also alleged a “dichotomy” between Google Play's policies and Google's ads business.

paytm first games app screenshots gadgets 360 Paytm First Games

Paytm First Games available via Google Play (left) doesn't ask for real cash, but its pro version (right) does ask

 

“While Google does not allow us to promote our pro app on our own free app or Paytm app, we can promote it on Google and YouTube by paying hefty fees to Google. To put it simply, Play Store will ban the Paytm app or the Paytm First Games app if we promote our pro app. But it will freely allow YouTube to promote our free app, for a fee,” the company said in the blog post.

Additionally, Paytm First Games stated that while Google blocked fantasy gaming, it is a “completely legal business” in the country.

“The arbitrary (and self-serving) policies of Google, and their arbitrary interpretation of these policies is a dangerous, and extra-judicial, enforcement of monopolistic powers, against the interest of developers and users,” the company noted in the blog post.

On September 18, Google had pulled the Paytm and Paytm First Games apps from the Play store. The US giant initially didn't provide any clarity on the removal, though it redirected media queries to a blog post that highlighted its gambling policies. However, Paytm hit back at Google shortly after its regular app came back on the Play store and claimed that particularly its regular app was removed due to offering cashbacks.

Google responded to Paytm's claim and released a statement saying “offering cashbacks and vouchers alone do not constitute a violation of our Google Play gambling policies.” It also underlined that in the case of repeated policy violations, “more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts” could be taken.

Paytm and other tech startups in India conducted a video conference last Tuesday to discuss a national alternative to Google Play. The discussion was also moved to the government and was aimed to take on Google, which currently dominates the market of app stores in the country. The entrepreneurs participating in the discussions also pointed out the 30 percent cut that Google imposes for offering its in-app purchase mechanism.

On Monday, Paytm announced the Paytm Mini App Store, with full page advertisements in newspapers. Although it's being pointed out that this is not a full fledged app store like Apple App Store or Google Play, offering native applications and developer tools but is instead a collection of Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) that run inside a browser within the Paytm app, others say this is the first step towards providing developers an alternative to Google Play.

Possibly as a response to the concerns raised by Indian entrepreneurs, Google rolled back the enforcement of its 30 percent in-app commission for developers using Google Play billing system in the country until March 31, 2022.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm First Games, Paytm, Google Play, Google
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Broadcom to End Exclusivity Deals for Seven Years in EU Antitrust Deal

Related Stories

Paytm First Games App Back to Google Play Two Weeks After Removal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Postpaid Plus Plan Buyers to Pay Security Deposit Starting at Rs. 500: All Details
  2. iPhone 12 Models' Launch Soon As Apple Sends Invites for October 13 Event
  3. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  4. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones Launched in India
  5. Airtel Offering Amazon Prime Benefit on Base-Level Broadband Plans: Report
  6. Amazfit Bip U Gets Listed on Amazon With Full Specifications
  7. Redmi Earbuds 2c, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. iPhone 12 Launch: What You Need to Know
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime With 64-Megapixel Camera Launching in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Paytm First Games App Back to Google Play Two Weeks After Removal
  2. Broadcom to End Exclusivity Deals for Seven Years in EU Antitrust Deal
  3. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Tipped to Launch by End of October
  4. 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Awarded for CRISPR/Cas9 'Genetic Scissors'
  5. Motorola Home Appliance Range Launching on October 9, Flipkart Page Reveals
  6. US Supreme Court to Mull Google Bid to End Oracle Copyright Suit
  7. Google Said to Face Antitrust Case in India Over Abuse in Smart TV Market
  8. YouTube Spotted Testing Dedicated Button for Shorts on Android, iOS: Report
  9. Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. iPhone 12 Launch Likely for October 13, Here’s Everything We Know So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com