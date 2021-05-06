Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Paytm COVID 19 Vaccine Finder Allows Users to Search for Nearby Centres, Get Notified When Slots Open

Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Finder Allows Users to Search for Nearby Centres, Get Notified When Slots Open

Paytm app is free to download on Android and iOS devices. The new tool to search for COVID-19 vaccination slots can be found in Mini App Store section.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 May 2021 14:16 IST
Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Finder Allows Users to Search for Nearby Centres, Get Notified When Slots Open

Paytm app does not let you book vaccination appointments

Highlights
  • Paytm app can be used for find vaccination slots
  • Paytm app takes real-time data from CoWIN
  • The app can notify you when slots open up

Paytm app has got a new tool that will help users find available slots for COVID-19 vaccines in their area. The COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder tool has been rolled out to Paytm apps for both Android and iOS devices, as per Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Twitter. The tool takes real-time data from CoWIN, which is India's COVID-19 vaccination programme and stands for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network. It is an alternative to the Co-WIN Vaccinator App and website that also provide the same information.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to Twitter to share that the new feature in the Paytm app called COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder will help users find slots at vaccination centres in their area. Users can enter their pin code or district to check for availability at nearby centres and also get a notification when slots become available.

There are options for 18+ and 45+ age groups, and the Vaccine Slot Finder can show available slots for the next four weeks. If there are no slots available, users can choose to be notified by Paytm Chat when a slot opens up. If a slot is available, users can select a date and will be taken to the Co-WIN website/ app to book their appointment. The Paytm Vaccine Slot Finder fetches real-time data about availability of slots from the CoWIN platform, but it cannot be used to book appointments.

Here are the steps to check available COVID-19 vaccine slots from Paytm app:

  1. Open Paytm app on Android or iOS device.
  2. Scroll down to Mini App Store section.
  3. You should see the Vaccine Finder option here.
  4. If not, tap on All and then tap on the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment banner. Alternatively, you can also find Vaccine Finder option under Discover with Paytm.
  5. Enter your pin code/ district, and select between 18+ and 45+ age groups.
  6. Click on Check Availability to see open slots.
  7. You can also click on 'Notify me when slots are available' option as well to get alerts for open slots.

A programmer raised an interesting point in the comments of Sharma's post that since the data shown in the Paytm Vaccine Slot Finder is taken from CoWIN, it may also be delayed by up to 30 minutes as the appointment availability data on CoWIN itself is cached and may be up to 30 minutes old, according to its website.

Paytm app is available for free on Google Play store and App Store.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm app, Paytm, COVID 19, COVID 19 vaccination, CoWIN
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Buyers Guide: Tips and Tricks for Choosing the Right Robot Vacuum Cleaner or Mop
Snapchat for iOS Finally Gets Dark Mode After Initial Testing Last Year

Related Stories

Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Finder Allows Users to Search for Nearby Centres, Get Notified When Slots Open
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. Mi TV P1 Series Running Android TV, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  4. How to Apply E-Pass for Travel During Uttar Pradesh Lockdown
  5. Signal Says It Was Banned From Facebook Ad Platform for Being Honest
  6. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  7. Moto G60 Review: Don't Go by Megapixels Alone
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Expected to Be Soon, Price Tipped
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Tipped to Debut Soon
  10. Hubble Captured Something on Your Birthday. Enter the Date to Find Out
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Support Gets Unexpected Help as Man Reaches Out for Assistance, Ends Up Assisting
  2. Snapchat for iOS Finally Gets Dark Mode After Initial Testing Last Year
  3. Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Finder Allows Users to Search for Nearby Centres, Get Notified When Slots Open
  4. Google to Introduce ‘Hybrid’ Work Model at Offices, Permanent Work From Home Option: Sundar Pichai
  5. Tiger King Star Carole Baskin Launches $CAT, Her Own Cat-Themed Cryptocurrency
  6. Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, ZenFone 8 Specifications Tipped; Alleged Renders Surface Ahead of Launch
  7. Meek Mill Joins Dogecoin Bandwagon As Price Surges To All-Time High
  8. House of the Dragon First Look Photos Unveil Game of Thrones Prequel’s Cast in Character
  9. Twitter Will Now Prompt Users When They Reply With Offensive Language
  10. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar Announced as Battlegrounds Mobile India by Developer Krafton
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com