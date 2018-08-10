NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Paytm Buys Balance Tech, a Bengaluru-Based Savings Management Startup

Paytm Buys Balance Tech, a Bengaluru-Based Savings Management Startup

, 10 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Paytm Buys Balance Tech, a Bengaluru-Based Savings Management Startup

Digital payments major Paytm on Thursday announced the acquisition of Bengaluru-based smart-savings management startup Balance Tech for an undisclosed amount.

Designed to build saving habits for users, the Balance app offers saving options in mutual funds that could get users interest rates of up to 8.65 per cent per annum.

"Our team has been building automated products that make the saving experience relatable and delightful by helping users reach their goals in clever little ways," Balance Tech CEO and Co-Founder Ankit Kumar said in a statement.

"Our conversational personal savings assistant nudges users to build a saving habit, and give purpose to their money as they go about their busy lives.

"We look forward to bringing in computational intelligence, unique design and proprietary algorithms with Balance to help Paytm users accomplish more with their money," Kumar added.

The six-member Balance Tech team has joined Paytm product and design team and is working on further enhancing Paytm's user/merchant interfaces, the SoftBank and Alibaba-backed Paytm said.

"They have created a fantastic product with real user engagement. As we constantly look to create customised and intuitive user experiences, the Balance Tech team will be an invaluable part of this journey," said Madhur Deora, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at Paytm.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm, Balance Tech
Steep for Nintendo Switch Development Cancelled to Focus on PS4 and Xbox One: Ubisoft
Overwatch Summer Games 2018 Live With New Skins, Update
Vivo Nex
Paytm Buys Balance Tech, a Bengaluru-Based Savings Management Startup
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Amazon Freedom Sale
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India Price, Released Date Revealed
  2. Flipkart Big Freedom Sale: The Best Deals From Day 1
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro Goes on Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com in Big Freedom Sale
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 With Bigger Display and Battery Life Launched
  6. Vivo Set to Release Android 9.0 Pie Update in Q4 2018
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone X vs OnePlus 6 vs Oppo Find X
  8. Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition With IPx4, Mic Launched
  9. Nokia 2.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Launch Today: Here's All We Know So Far
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.