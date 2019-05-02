Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • PayPal 'One Touch' Instant Payment Feature for Android Launched in India

PayPal 'One Touch' Instant Payment Feature for Android Launched in India

India is said to be the first market where the feature will be integrated with Google Smart Lock.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 19:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PayPal 'One Touch' Instant Payment Feature for Android Launched in India

PayPal One Touch instant payment feature now available for Android devices in India.

Highlights
  • One Touch is a free feature, which needs to be activated
  • It keeps you signed into PayPal, so you don’t need to login every time
  • This feature uses Google Smart Lock to save your credentials

PayPal India has launched its One Touch instant payments feature for Android devices in the country. The feature uses Google Smart Lock to save your login credentials on that particular device, so you don't have to log in every time you need to make a purchase through PayPal, from that device. The feature is said to work only on Android devices for now. Customers will still need to go through the 2-factor authentication of their respective debit or credit cards.

If you have an existing PayPal account, you can simply head to your main accounts page, click Settings and head to the Security tab. Here, you'll see an option called “Stay logged in for faster purchases” and upon pressing it, you should see a button to enable One Touch. With this enabled, you should be able to get to your saved payment and shipping details without having to sign in every time you go to make a purchase online.

For those who aren't aware, PayPal is a payments platform which lets you link your debit or credit card for faster payments when shopping at supported merchants online. It's also used by businesses for accepting payments and one can transfer money to another PayPal account too, similar to other payment wallets. PayPal separated from e-commerce platform eBay in 2015, and has since broadened the scope of its services. In Q4 2018, PayPal added a record 13.8 million new active accounts. Its revenue at the end of December rose to $4.23 billion (roughly Rs. 30,000 crores) from $3.74 billion.

Speaking at the launch, Narsi Subramanian, Director, Growth, PayPal India said, “As payment systems evolve, it is essential for the platforms to simplify the process and render better user experiences for consumers while paying online. At the same time, it is critical that customers feel secure in making their transactions as well. The One Touch feature along with Google Smart Lock addresses both of the above and aligns with our vision of offering a frictionless payments experience.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PayPal, Android, payments gateway
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
BSNL ‘Bumper Offer’ of Additional 2.21GB per Day Data Benefit Extended Till June 30
Redmi Note 6 Pro
PayPal 'One Touch' Instant Payment Feature for Android Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A10 Price in India Slashed
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. Amazon Summer Sale's 'Lowest Prices' on Smartphones Revealed
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get New Features in Open Beta
  5. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  6. A Space Rock Crashed Into the Moon During Lunar Eclipse, Scientists Say
  7. OnePlus 7 Price in India Likely to Be Around Rs. 40,000: techARC
  8. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  9. Amazon Reportedly Installed 'Bulletproof Panels' to Protect CEO Jeff Bezos
  10. NASA Says Aluminium Fraud Caused $700-Million Satellite Failure
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.