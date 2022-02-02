Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • PayPal, Hit by eBay's Plan to Ditch Its Services, Gives Downbeat Earnings Forecast

PayPal, Hit by eBay's Plan to Ditch Its Services, Gives Downbeat Earnings Forecast

PayPal's operating agreement with eBay has ended.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 February 2022 13:08 IST
PayPal, Hit by eBay's Plan to Ditch Its Services, Gives Downbeat Earnings Forecast

PayPal processed a total of $340 billion (roughly Rs. 25,49,440 crore) in payments in the quarter

Highlights
  • eBay's transition is expected to put $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,500 cror
  • Revenue growth is expected to slow even further in the current quarter
  • PayPal processed a total of $340 billion (roughly Rs. 25,49,440 crore) 

PayPal on Tuesday forecast first-quarter revenue and profit well below expectations, as it prepares to take a hit from eBay Inc's ongoing move to ditch its payments services, sending its shares down 17.4 percent.

PayPal's operating agreement with eBay has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes.

eBay's transition is expected to put $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,500 crore) of revenue pressure in the first half of this year, Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman said on a conference call with analysts.

"In the second half of the year, I look forward to being able to stop adjusting for eBay, and letting the strength of our core results speak for themselves," Schulman added.

After spending more than a decade under eBay's fold, PayPal was spun out of the e-commerce marketplace operator in 2015.

"Paypal missed on their bottom line and their guidance came in light, that's a double whammy," said Jeff Tomasulo, chief executive officer of Vespula Capital Management.

"Many of these stocks have been pushed up for years and have had very high valuations, so once they start to show cracks investors bail."

Revenue growth is expected to slow even further in the current quarter, with PayPal projecting a 6 percent rise, far lower than the 11.7 percent growth estimated by analysts, as per IBES data from Refinitiv.

PayPal processed a total of $340 billion (roughly Rs. 25,49,440 crore) in payments in the quarter, up 23 percent from a year earlier, while its peer-to-peer payment service Venmo processed a total of about $61 billion (roughly Rs. 4,57,400 crore) in payments.

The San Jose, California-based company added 9.8 million net new active accounts during the past quarter, including 3.2 million accounts from the acquisition of Paidy, the Japanese buy-now-pay-later firm it bought in September.

As a result, its total revenue rose 13 percent to $6.9 billion (roughly Rs. 51,730 crore) in the fourth quarter and it earned $1.11 (roughly Rs. 80) per share - with both numbers largely matching estimates.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PayPal, eBay, Q4 2021
Cyberattack Targets German Oil Storage and Supply Firms, Operations Impacted
Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

PayPal, Hit by eBay's Plan to Ditch Its Services, Gives Downbeat Earnings Forecast
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  4. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  5. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  6. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  7. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature a Colour-Shifting Back Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Charging Hybrid Cars Outsell Diesel in Europe for First Time, ACEA Data Shows
  2. Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
  3. Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
  4. Amazon to Create 1,500 Apprenticeships in UK in 2022
  5. Swat-Kats Reboot in the Works With Show Creators Christian, Yvon Tremblay
  6. Meta in Focus After Strong Report by Alphabet Boosts Confidence
  7. Budget 2022 Has Everything Needed for Solar Energy Transition: Power Minister R K Singh
  8. MSI Gaming Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Available in India
  9. Coachella Ties Up With FTX to Auction 10 Lifetime Passes as NFTs
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Will Never Be Legal Tender, Only RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Will: Finance Secretary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.