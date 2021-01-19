Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Parler Partially Reappears With Support From Russian Technology Firm

Parler Partially Reappears With Support From Russian Technology Firm

Parler vanished when dropped by Amazon's Web-hosting arm and other partners for poor moderation following US Capitol violence.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 January 2021 12:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Parler Partially Reappears With Support From Russian Technology Firm

Parler, which disclosed it has over 12 million users, sued Amazon last Monday

Highlights
  • If Parler is fully restored, users would be able to see and post comments
  • Critics said it's a security risk for it to depend on a Russian company
  • Russian propaganda has stoked political divisions in the United States

Parler, a social media website and app popular with the American far right, has partially returned online with the help of a Russian-owned technology company.

Parler vanished from the Internet when dropped by Amazon's hosting arm and other partners for poor moderation after its users called for violence and posted videos glorifying the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

On Monday, Parler's website was reachable again, though only with a message from its chief executive saying he was working to restore functionality.

The Internet protocol address it used is owned by DDos-Guard, which is controlled by two Russian men and provides services including protection from distributed denial of service attacks, infrastructure expert Ronald Guilmette told Reuters.

If the website is fully restored, Parler users would be able to see and post comments. Most users prefer the app, however, which remains banned from the official Apple and Google stores.

Parler CEO John Matze and representatives of DDoS-Guard did not reply to requests for comment.

Last Wednesday, Matze told Reuters the company was in talks with multiple service providers but declined to elaborate.

DDoS-Guard has worked with other racist, rightist and conspiracy sites that have been used by mass murderers to share messages, including 8kun. It has also supported Russian government sites.

DDoS-Guard's website lists an address in Scotland under the company name Cognitive Cloud LP, but that is owned by two men in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Guilmette said. One of them told the Guardian recently that he was not aware of all of the content the company facilitates.

Parler critics said it was a potential security risk for it to depend on a Russian company, as well as an odd choice for a site popular with self-described patriots.

Russian propaganda has stoked political divisions in the United States, supporting outgoing US President Donald Trump and amplifying false narratives about election fraud but also protests against police brutality.

Parler, which disclosed it has over 12 million users, sued Amazon last Monday after the ecommerce giant and cloud services provider cut off service, citing poor moderation of calls to violence.

In an update on Monday, Parler.com linked to a Fox News interview in which Matze said he was "confident" Parler would return at the end of January.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Parler
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live for Plus Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics
WhatsApp May Retain Only 18 Percent Users Amid Privacy Row: Survey

Related Stories

Parler Partially Reappears With Support From Russian Technology Firm
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  2. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  3. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Top Deals
  5. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch: Report
  6. Realme C20 Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Deals and Offers Today
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Available Today
  9. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  10. Google Play Store Introduces New Icons That Show Trending Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Announces Chromebook 511, Chrombeook Spin 512, TravelMate Spin B3, Two More Laptops Aimed at Students
  2. MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern Series Laptop Models Refreshed With Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52 Leaked Images Tip Quad Rear Cameras, 3.5mm Audio Jack
  4. Realme X Series in India Gets Teaser for New Phone, Could Be Realme X7 Pro
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  6. PhonePe Surpasses Google Pay to Become Leading UPI App in December, NPCI Data Reveals
  7. TikTok Parent ByteDance Launches Douyin Pay Mobile Payment Service in China
  8. Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 9 Series, Mi Watch Revolve, More
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update
  10. Noise Elan TWS Earbuds With Environmental Noise Cancelling Technology Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com