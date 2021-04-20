Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Parler to Be Brought Back to App Store by Apple Following Ban After US Capitol Violence

Parler to Be Brought Back to App Store by Apple Following Ban After US Capitol Violence

Parler has proposed updates to its app and content moderation policy that would lead to it being reinstated.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2021 10:30 IST
Parler to Be Brought Back to App Store by Apple Following Ban After US Capitol Violence

Parler went dark for about a month after Amazon suspended web-hosting services

Highlights
  • Major tech platforms cut ties with Parler following the Capitol attack
  • Apple's letter said the updated Parler app would be available immediately
  • Apple rejected about 30,000 apps from the App Store in 2020

Apple will bring social media app Parler, favored by US conservatives, back to its App Store after the iPhone maker pulled it following the deadly January 6 US Capitol riot, according to a letter sent to two Republican lawmakers.

The letter, obtained by Reuters, said that after substantial conversations with Parler, the app had proposed updates to its app and content moderation policy that would lead to it being reinstated.

Major tech platforms cut ties with Parler following the attack by supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump at the Capitol that left five people dead.

They accused the app, which is backed by prominent Republican Party donor Rebekah Mercer, of failing to police violent content on its service.

It was not clear what changes that Parler, which has styled itself as a free-speech space for those seeking an alternative to major platforms like Facebook and Twitter, had made to the app or its moderation.

Parler went dark for about a month after Amazon suspended web-hosting services, saying the app had failed to effectively moderate violent content. Apple and Alphabet's Google removed it from their app stores.

Parler returned online in February with Los Angeles-based private cloud infrastructure SkySilk. Its CEO John Matze was fired by the board. Parler also sued Amazon, accusing it of trying to destroy its business.

Apple's letter said the updated Parler app would be available immediately upon Parler releasing it.

Apple declined to comment. Parler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter, which was first reported by CNN, was addressed to two Republican lawmakers, Senator Mike Lee and Representative Ken Buck, who last month wrote to big tech CEOs questioning their actions over Parler.

Apple said in the letter it rejected about 30,000 apps from the App Store in 2020 due to problematic user-generated content.

It said it made an independent decision to remove Parler for not complying with its guidelines and did not coordinate or consult with Google or Amazon.

A Google spokesperson said Parler has been available on Android because of the openness of the platform even if it isn't currently distributed through Google Play.

"As we stated back in January, Parler is welcome back in the Play Store once it submits an app that complies with our policies," the spokesperson said, adding that Parler has not submitted an updated version of its Android app till now.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Parler, iPhone, App Store
Facebook Takes on Clubhouse: Plans to Launch Soundbites Audio Clips, to Begin Testing Live Audio Rooms
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Now Free on PS4 and PS5

Related Stories

Parler to Be Brought Back to App Store by Apple Following Ban After US Capitol Violence
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Movies on Netflix
  2. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  4. Realme Q3 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 22 Launch
  5. Here’s What to Expect at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
  6. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  7. Dogecoin Jumps 160 Percent in 24 Hours. Elon Musk Reminds of His Prediction
  8. Elon Musk Has Always Been a Little Weird, His Teenage Photo Proves
  9. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
  10. Oppo A54 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update, User Reports
  2. Fitbit Luxe With Jewellery-Like Design, Stress Management Tools Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Now Free on PS4 and PS5
  4. Microsoft xCloud Arrives on iOS and PC as Invite-Only Beta
  5. Parler to Be Brought Back to App Store by Apple Following Ban After US Capitol Violence
  6. Facebook Takes on Clubhouse: Plans to Launch Soundbites Audio Clips, to Begin Testing Live Audio Rooms
  7. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Set to Launch in India Today: Specifications
  8. Oppo A74 5G India Launch Today at 12 Noon: See Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Shang-Chi Trailer Introduces Marvel’s First Asian Superhero
  10. Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera Scores Same as Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Google Pixel 5: DxOMark
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com