Parler Returns to Apple's App Store, Names George Farmer as New CEO

Parler proposed updates to its app and content moderation policies in order to be re-admitted to the App Store.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 May 2021 09:58 IST
Parler returned online in February with Los Angeles-based private cloud infrastructure SkySilk

Highlights
  • Parler named George Farmer as its new chief executive
  • Interim CEO Mark Meckler would be leaving
  • Several tech companies cut ties with Parler after the Capitol riot

Parler, a social media app popular with US conservatives, returned to Apple's App Store on Monday, after the iPhone maker dropped it following the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Parler also named George Farmer, the company's chief operating officer since March, as its new chief executive and said interim CEO Mark Meckler would be leaving.

Apple said last month it would readmit Parler into its iOS App Store, after Parler proposed updates to its app and content moderation policies.

"The entire Parler team has worked hard to address Apple's concerns without compromising our core mission," said Meckler in an emailed statement.

"Anything allowed on the Parler network but not in the iOS app will remain accessible through our web-based and Android versions. This is a win-win for Parler, its users, and free speech."

The Washington Post said Parler's Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff likened the iOS version of the app to a "Parler Lite or Parler PG." Parler is still pushing Apple to allow users to see hate speech behind a warning label, the newspaper reported.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several tech companies cut ties with Parler after the Capitol riot, accusing the app backed by prominent Republican Party donor Rebekah Mercer of failing to police violent content on its service.

Parler went dark for about a month after Amazon suspended web-hosting services. Parler returned online in February with Los Angeles-based private cloud infrastructure SkySilk. Amazon Web Services declined to comment on Monday.

Alphabet's Google also removed Parler from its app store.

"Parler has remained available on Android because of the openness of the platform even if it isn't currently distributed through Google Play," a Google spokesman said on Monday.

"As we stated back in January, Parler is welcome back in the Play store once it submits an app that complies with our content moderation policies, which preclude things like physical threats to individuals and inciting violence."

Parler co-founder and CEO John Matze was fired by the board earlier this year. In an emailed statement Parler said new CEO Farmer had been an active financial supporter and candidate for UK's Brexit Party and "remains actively involved in business and politics on both sides of the Atlantic."

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Parler, Apple, iOS, App Store, AWS, US Capitol riot
