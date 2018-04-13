Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Panasonic Unveils AI-Based Arbo Hub Platform for Apps and Services

Panasonic Unveils AI-Based Arbo Hub Platform for Apps and Services

 
, 13 April 2018
Highlights

  • Arbo Hub adapts to the users' specific needs
  • It provides services on single platform, de-cluttering multiple apps
  • Company will launch P85 NXT and Eluga Ray 710 devices with Arbo Hub

Expanding its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, Panasonic India on Friday unveiled the AI-powered "Arbo Hub" platform that gives users access to multiple apps and services. The device maker also announced it will launch its upcoming Panasonic P85 NXT and Eluga Ray 710 devices with Arbo Hub built-in.

Arbo Hub adapts to the users' specific needs and provides services on a single platform, de-cluttering multiple apps on smartphones, the company said in a statement. The company has also partnered with online service providers such as Ola, AccuWeather, MobiKwik, and Gamezop to provide different platforms to its smartphone users.

"We have struck all the right chords with 'Arbo', our virtual assistant, that was launched a year ago. Now, users do not have to download multiple apps and clutter their phones as 'Arbo Hub' will give all services on a single platform," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Arbo Hub will be rolled out for Eluga Ray 700 smartphone via an over the air update.

Comments

Further reading: Panasonic, Arbo Hub, Mobiles, Apps, Android, India
