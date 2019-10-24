Oyo to Launch Japan Hotels in SoftBank Joint Venture

AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Indian hospitality unicorn Oyo's Japanese arm has launched operations in over 100 hotels across the East Asian nation in a joint venture with majority investor SoftBank Group, as the company looks for a path to profitability.
SoftbBank has been struggling to raise money for a second investment fund after the failed public offering of office-rental company WeWork - one of its marquee investments - and due to questions about the profitability of others such as Oyo and taxi aggregator Uber.
The Japanese tech giant has already invested nearly $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,100 crores) in Oyo.
The SoftBank-Oyo partnership, Oyo Hotels Japan, opened hotels in over 50 Japanese cities, including Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, Oyo said in a statement on Thursday.
It was not immediately known how much either of the companies have invested in the partnership, but a person aware of the development said SoftBank and its Vision Fund will have a 50 percent share in the venture.
