Technology News
loading

Oyo to Launch Japan Hotels in SoftBank Joint Venture

SoftBank has already invested nearly $1 billion in Oyo.

By | Updated: 24 October 2019 17:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oyo to Launch Japan Hotels in SoftBank Joint Venture

Indian hospitality unicorn Oyo's Japanese arm has launched operations in over 100 hotels across the East Asian nation in a joint venture with majority investor SoftBank Group, as the company looks for a path to profitability.

SoftbBank has been struggling to raise money for a second investment fund after the failed public offering of office-rental company WeWork - one of its marquee investments - and due to questions about the profitability of others such as Oyo and taxi aggregator Uber.

The Japanese tech giant has already invested nearly $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,100 crores) in Oyo.

The SoftBank-Oyo partnership, Oyo Hotels Japan, opened hotels in over 50 Japanese cities, including Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, Oyo said in a statement on Thursday.

It was not immediately known how much either of the companies have invested in the partnership, but a person aware of the development said SoftBank and its Vision Fund will have a 50 percent share in the venture.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SoftBank, Oyo
BSNL to Float Tender for 50,000 4G Sites in November
Huawei Ships 200 Million Smartphones in Record Time This Year
Honor Smartphones
Oyo to Launch Japan Hotels in SoftBank Joint Venture
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases Pictures of Impact Craters on Moon
  2. Google’s New Apps Want to Help You Control Your Smartphone Usage
  3. ColorOS 7 With Near Stock Android Experience Coming to Realme Phones
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  5. Xiaomi Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  7. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS
  8. Realme 5s Receives Certification in India, Thailand Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  10. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's Copyright Compensation Issues Will Be Taken to Regulator, French Media Firms Say
  2. Wonder Woman 1984 First Trailer Set to Release on December 8 at Comic Con Experience in Brazil
  3. Airtel Asks Centre to Review Impact of Supreme Court Order on Telcos' Dues
  4. HTC Vive Cosmos With 6DoF Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 89,990
  5. BSNL to Float Tender for 50,000 4G Sites in November
  6. Tesla’s Futuristic Door Handles Blamed for Man’s Death in the US
  7. Huawei Ships 200 Million Smartphones in Record Time This Year
  8. Oyo to Launch Japan Hotels in SoftBank Joint Venture
  9. Moto G8 Play Spotted on Retail Sites Hours Before Launch, Full Specifications Leaked
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Festive Offers Bring Up to Rs. 18,790 Worth Benefits in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.