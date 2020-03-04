Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Oyo Said to Cut About 5,000 Jobs in Overhaul to Boost Profitability

Oyo Said to Cut About 5,000 Jobs in Overhaul to Boost Profitability

Oyo said to be reducing staff in China, the US, and its home country - India - as it seeks to boost profitability.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 4 March 2020 19:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oyo Said to Cut About 5,000 Jobs in Overhaul to Boost Profitability

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Oyo prioritising improved relations with hotels and stronger corporate governance

Highlights
  • Oyo Hotels is cutting its global workforce by about 5,000
  • Deepest reductions will be done in China
  • Agarwal said the global headcount would fall by about 17 percent

Oyo Hotels is cutting its global workforce by about 5,000 to 25,000 people, with the deepest reductions in China after business there crumbled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indian startup, one of the largest in SoftBank Group's portfolio, is reducing staff in China, the US and its home country as it seeks to boost profitability. Oyo expanded rapidly after its founding in 2013 and reached a valuation of $10 billion, but investors have soured on money-losing businesses after WeWork's meltdown and SoftBank has pushed portfolio companies to prioritise profitability.

“In our previous phase, we added a lot of properties to our platform and built the brand and mindshare,” said founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal in an interview. “Our first focus of 2020 is growth with profitability.”

Agarwal said the global headcount would fall by about 17 percent from 30,000 in January. The company is also prioritizing improved relations with hotels and stronger corporate governance, he said. The worldwide overhaul was in full swing, he added. “By the time our restructuring process is complete, OYO will have over 25,000 employees worldwide,” he said.

The coronavirus is contributing to a dramatic retrenchment in China, a market once deemed crucial to Oyo's global expansion. The company intends to fire about half its 6,000 direct full-time staff in the country, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing internal targets. Of the remaining 4,000 so-called discretionary workers -- hired in support areas such as call centers and clients' hotels -- a portion will be temporarily laid off but invited back once business recovers, one of the people said.

The staffing reductions are up sharply from an envisioned reduction of about 5 percent of Chinese employees prior to the epidemic, which abruptly chilled travel across the world's No. 2 economy. It also follows the dismissal of 12 percent of its 10,000 staff in its home country of India, people familiar with the matter have said.

The accelerated downsizing is a setback for Masayoshi Son's SoftBank, whose portfolio has been buffeted by WeWork's infamous implosion and volatile share prices at once high-flying Slack Technologies and Uber Technologies. The billionaire has called for greater financial discipline among the founders in his portfolio, spurring job cuts at outfits such as Zume Pizza.

Other SoftBank portfolio companies, including Getaround, Wag Labs, and Brandless, have had to cut staff or change business models once it became apparent revenue and profits were not living up to once-grand ambitions.

”In China, the coronavirus has hit us and in specific provinces, we are trying hard to keep hotels open, as many as possible,” said Agarwal. “It's a tough time for our hotel partners.”

Hotel owners in China had protested in front of the company's offices, accusing the startup of violating contractual agreements. The growing turmoil may complicate SoftBank's efforts to raise a successor to the Vision Fund, the world's largest pool of startup investments.

Oyo's Japanese business also has been plagued with problems. After a chaotic rush to expand in Asia's second-largest economy, the startup alienated potential partners, workers and some customers, according to interviews with more than two dozen of them.

Son has been a keen supporter of Agarwal, helping fund the hotel company's fast international expansion. Oyo had been growing at a rapid clip, but its reputation has suffered due to customer complaints about bad experiences along with grievances about poor or unfair treatment from several of the more than 20,000 hotel owners in its chain.

SoftBank's Vision Fund has so far invested about $1.5 billion in Oyo. The company also counts Airbnb Inc., Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners as backers. It promoted its real estate business chief, Rohit Kapoor, to CEO for India and South Asia in December to shake up the business.

In its aggressive effort to acquire market share, Oyo offered hotel stays for as cheap as $4 a night, according to one person familiar with its practices. The company also stocked up on rented room inventory by signing exclusive deals and guaranteeing income to hotel owners. Agarwal and Son have both said their goal was to make Oyo into the largest hotel operator in the world by room count, surpassing Marriott International Inc., founded in 1927.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oyo, SoftBank, Ritesh Agarwal
Honeywell Unveils Plan to Launch 'World's Most Powerful Quantum Computer'

Related Stories

Oyo Said to Cut About 5,000 Jobs in Overhaul to Boost Profitability
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  2. TikTok Parent Launches New App 'Resso' in India: What You Should Know
  3. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  5. Realme 5i Gets a 128GB Storage Variant in India: What You Need to Know
  6. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  7. Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  9. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launching in India on March 6
  10. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei P40 Leaked Hands-On Tips a Thicker Frame, Periscope Lens
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets Its First Update in India, Brings March Security Patch, Camera Improvements
  3. Oyo Said to Cut About 5,000 Jobs in Overhaul to Boost Profitability
  4. Honeywell Unveils Plan to Launch 'World's Most Powerful Quantum Computer'
  5. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G With 25W Fast Charging Support Receives 3C Certification in China
  6. Are You Digitally Literate? Here's What the Government Thinks
  7. ISRO Young Scientist Programme Registrations Close on Thursday
  8. Amazon Web Services Cancels Mumbai Summit Due to Coronavirus Concerns
  9. Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary Released for PC as Part of the Master Chief Collection
  10. Oppo Find X2 Official Teaser Shows Periscope Camera, Leaked Render Tips Curved Hole-Punch Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.