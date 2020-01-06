Technology News
loading

Oyo Says It's Committed to 'Growing the Right Way'

Oyo issued a statement on Saturday following allegations in an article in the New York Times.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 11:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oyo Says It's Committed to 'Growing the Right Way'

Oyo issued a statement on Saturday following allegations in an article in the New York Times

Highlights
  • We are subject to external audits to ensure proper compliance: Oyo
  • "We work hard every day to ensure that our values are upheld"
  • Oyo's growth was fuelled by questionable practices: NYT report

Hospitality chain Oyo said on Saturday that it is committed to "growing the right way" by meeting the needs of property owners and guests.

Oyo issued a statement on Saturday following allegations in an article in the New York Times which said the "Softbank Jewel in India" is facing toxic culture and troubling incidents.

"While Ritesh Agarwal's Oyo aims to be the world's biggest hotel chain, its growth was fuelled by questionable practices, employees said," as per the report.

"We are committed to growing Oyo the right way -- by meeting the needs of property owners and of the guests we serve together. We work hard every day to ensure that our values are upheld by thousands of committed employees around the world, and we are subject to regular external audits to ensure proper compliance and adherence to our Code of Conduct," an Oyo spokesperson said in the statement.

"With regard to complaints of a small section of property owners in India whose payments are disputed, multiple escalation mechanisms exist and we continue to provide resolution," the statement read.

"We are also investing in technology and in building stronger partner support teams to ensure reconciliations happen faster. We expect all hotel owners to partner in delivering a superior guest experience.

"We will also continue to utilise the provisions in our contracts that allow us to incentivise and recognise thousands of owners who consistently deliver high-quality guest experience," the hotel chain said.

Sources said the instances of holding back payments were incorrect and present a one-sided evaluation of the situation.

"There is an automated reconciliation for payments transfers in the first week of every month and Oyo has committed to an 18 percent interest pay-out in case of any delays therein, provided there are no discrepancies. We have been engaging with our asset owners on a one to one basis, and to address concerns, if any," the statement said.

Oyo Found to Use Questionable Tactics to Grow Its Presence

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Oyo, SoftBank
Golden Globes 2020 Winners — Here's the Full List
NASA Loses Contact With Asteria Satellite, Meant to Study Distant Planets

Related Stories

Oyo Says It's Committed to 'Growing the Right Way'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. Apple Back at Consumer Electronics Show After 28-Year Gap
  3. Honor 9X Set to Launch in India on January 14
  4. Samsung Galaxy S11 Expected at Company's February 11 Unpacked Event
  5. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Official Listing Reveals Price, Specifications
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Realme X2 Pro, X2 Updates Bring December Patch, Dark Mode Toggle, and More
  8. CAA Protests: Janhvi, Johar, Kashyap on What Artists Should, Shouldn’t Do
  9. Intel at CES 2020: 'Comet Lake-H' 10th Gen and 'Tiger Lake' CPUs Teased
  10. Apple May Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel at CES 2020: 'Comet Lake-H' 10th Gen and 'Tiger Lake' 10nm Laptop CPUs Teased, NUC 9 Extreme Announced
  2. NASA Loses Contact With Asteria Satellite, Meant to Study Distant Planets
  3. Oyo Says It's Committed to 'Growing the Right Way'
  4. CES 2020: Apple Back at Consumer Electronics Show After 28-Year Gap
  5. Samsung Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 Expected to Launch at February 11 Unpacked Event
  6. Realme X2 Pro, Realme X2 Updates Bring December 2019 Security Patch, Dark Mode Toggle, More
  7. Chat App Accused of Spying Returns to Google Play Store
  8. Samsung Galaxy S11 (S20?) Launch Date Pops Up in Leaked Promotional Video
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Listed on Flipkart With Snapdragon 855 SoC, India Launch Expected Soon
  10. Lenovo ThinkSmart View Smart Display with Microsoft Teams Support Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.