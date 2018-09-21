NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oyo Plans to Hire 2,020 Tech Experts, Engineers by 2020

, 21 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Oyo Plans to Hire 2,020 Tech Experts, Engineers by 2020

India's largest hotel aggregator Oyo on Friday announced its plan to hire over 2,020 technology experts and engineers by the year 2020.

"At Oyo, we currently have 700 technology experts and engineers that have developed over 20 in-house products helping 10,000+ asset partners globally and making them better hospitality players," Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Oyo, said while making the announcement at the first edition of the company's tech conference "Oyo Check-in 2018".

"With another 2,020 experts joining us by 2020, we will continue to invest in technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and IoT (Internet of Things), that will make curated guest experiences at every price point a reality," Agarwal added.

Headquartered in Gurugram, the five-year-old hotel aggregator topped the LinkedIn Top Startups List for India released this week.

Oyo said technology has always been a key differentiator, and has over 20 technological products that power various business verticals.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oyo
UK Planning to Set Up Internet Regulator, Report Says
Pricee
Oyo Plans to Hire 2,020 Tech Experts, Engineers by 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Realme 2 Pro Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart; Leaked Benchmark Shows Specs
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Stable Global ROM Update: How to Download
  3. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  5. Nokia 5.1 Plus India Price Announcement on September 24, Flipkart Says
  6. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max India Pre-Orders Begin via Flipkart, Airtel, Jio
  7. Nokia 7 Plus Gets Google's Digital Wellbeing Feature
  8. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Listed on JD.com in China, Price Tipped
  9. You Broadband Introduces 4 Months Free Plan to Take on Jio GigaFiber
  10. OnePlus 6T Set to Launch Soon, New Leak Suggests No Triple Rear Cameras
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.