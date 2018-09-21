Oyo Plans to Hire 2,020 Tech Experts, Engineers by 2020

India's largest hotel aggregator Oyo on Friday announced its plan to hire over 2,020 technology experts and engineers by the year 2020.

"At Oyo, we currently have 700 technology experts and engineers that have developed over 20 in-house products helping 10,000+ asset partners globally and making them better hospitality players," Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Oyo, said while making the announcement at the first edition of the company's tech conference "Oyo Check-in 2018".

"With another 2,020 experts joining us by 2020, we will continue to invest in technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and IoT (Internet of Things), that will make curated guest experiences at every price point a reality," Agarwal added.

Headquartered in Gurugram, the five-year-old hotel aggregator topped the LinkedIn Top Startups List for India released this week.

Oyo said technology has always been a key differentiator, and has over 20 technological products that power various business verticals.