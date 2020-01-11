Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Oyo Office Target of Surprise Search by Tax Officials, as SoftBank Faces Investor Security

Oyo Office Target of Surprise Search by Tax Officials, as SoftBank Faces Investor Security

The news comes at a time when Oyo's major shareholder SoftBank faces renewed investor scrutiny.

By | Updated: 11 January 2020 16:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oyo Office Target of Surprise Search by Tax Officials, as SoftBank Faces Investor Security

It was not immediately clear what prompted the search and Oyo did not elaborate.

Highlights
  • The latest development adds to Oyo's increasing challenges
  • Oyo recently faced backlash from some hotel owners in India as well
  • Hotel owners say they have been blindsided by hidden fees

SoftBank-backed hotel chain Oyo Hotels and Homes said on Friday income tax authorities had carried out a surprise search at one of its four offices in Gurugram.

"There is a routine TDS survey in progress in one of our offices. We are cooperating with the authorities, and are committed to engaging with all relevant stakeholders," an Oyo spokeswoman said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the search and Oyo did not elaborate.

The director general of investigation at India's Income tax department could not be immediately reached for comment.

The news comes at a time when Oyo's major shareholder SoftBank faces renewed investor scrutiny after being forced to bail out one of its best known portfolio companies, the cash-burning, office-sharing firm WeWork, for about $10 billion last year.

SoftBank is, in fact, getting squeezed by a sell-off in many of its listed bets which has put a spotlight on founder Masayoshi Son's strategy of pouring billions of dollars into unproven, money-losing startups.

The latest development adds to Oyo's challenges as it faces backlash from some hotel owners in India who say they have been blindsided by hidden fees.

In November, internal projections showed Oyo's India business will likely make losses until 2021.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Oyo Hotels, SoftBank, Income Tax, Oyo Rooms, Oyo
PayU Buys PaySense for $185 Million to Merge It With LazyPay

Related Stories

Oyo Office Target of Surprise Search by Tax Officials, as SoftBank Faces Investor Security
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MarQ by Flipkart Launches Falkon Aerbook Thin-and-Light Laptop
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India on January 23, Flipkart Teases
  3. Realme 5i or Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
  5. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  6. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Variant Reportedly in Development
  9. Mars Is Losing Water Faster Than Expected, Study Claims
  10. BSNL Launches 200Mbps Broadband Plan With 1.5TB Data FUP at Rs. 1,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Oyo Office Target of Surprise Search by Tax Officials, as SoftBank Faces Investor Security
  2. PayU Buys PaySense for $185 Million to Merge It With LazyPay
  3. Microsoft Contractors in China Listened to Skype Chats With 'No Security', Company Changes Process
  4. Apple Offering Free Replacement of Faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR Smart Battery Cases
  5. Instagram Gets New SloMo, Echo, and Duo Filters for Boomberang
  6. Facebook Tipped to Launch TikTok-Competitor Lasso in India This Year, WhatsApp Integration Spotted as Well
  7. Takeaway Seals Victory in $8-Billion Just Eat Bidding War
  8. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Can Be Extradited to US, Canada Attorney General Says
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Set for January 23, Flipkart Teaser Suggests
  10. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Launched With 200Mbps Speeds, 1.5TB Data FUP
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.