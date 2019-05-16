Technology News
  Oyo Lite App Launched for Android Globally, Designed to Work in Low Connectivity

Oyo Lite App Launched for Android Globally, Designed to Work in Low Connectivity

The Oyo Lite app is sized at just 800KB, which is less than 7 percent of the size of the current Oyo app.

By | Updated: 16 May 2019 18:21 IST
Oyo Lite App Launched for Android Globally, Designed to Work in Low Connectivity

Oyo on Thursday announced the global launch of a lighter version of its app - Oyo Lite - for the Android users.

Designed to work in areas of low connectivity, the Oyo Lite app is sized at just 800KB, which is less than 7 percent of the size of the current Oyo app, the company said in a statement.

"Oyo Lite has been designed as a solution to connectivity and storage constraints on phones. We feel that this product would be ideal for travellers who are remotely connected to the Internet as well as those with basic smartphones," said Anil Goel, Chief Technology Officer, Oyo Hotels and Homes.

The app also features an in-app SOS button to ensure assistance from the on-ground hotel staff as well as from 24x7 Oyo Safety Response Team (SRT).

The button is also capable to initiate a call with local law enforcement authorities across the country, the company added.

Oyo, however, did not elaborate on plans to make the Lite app available for iOS users.

Oyo today has footprint in more than 800 cities across 24 countries.

With over 18,000 buildings and 636,000 units under management and more than 45,000-holiday homes, the company is backed by investors including the SoftBank Vision Fund, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Hero Enterprise and China Lodging Group.

Oyo Lite App Launched for Android Globally, Designed to Work in Low Connectivity
