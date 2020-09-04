Technology News
loading

Oyo Extends Furloughs for Some Indian Employees

Oyo said a recovery in business was taking longer than expected following India's nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 September 2020 18:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oyo Extends Furloughs for Some Indian Employees

Affected employees could choose a voluntary separation or remain on leave with limited benefits

Highlights
  • Oyo in April cut salaries & furloughed some Indian employees until August
  • The pandemic could cause travelers to choose boutiques and home rentals
  • India is poised to become the second-most affected nation by COVID-19

Softbank-backed Oyo Hotels & Homes is extending furloughs for some Indian employees by six months, it said on Friday, as an unabated rise in domestic coronavirus cases curbs travel and hits hotel revenues.

Oyo, once among the world's largest hotel chains by room count, said a recovery in business was taking longer than expected following India's nationwide coronavirus lockdown that was largely lifted in June. The country is among the startup's biggest markets.

"The situation remains uncertain ...we don't quite know when our occupancies and revenues will recover to pre-COVID levels," Rohit Kapoor, Oyo Chief Executive Officer for India & South Asia, said in a blog post.

Since June, the Gurugram, India-headquartered company was seeing up to 30 percent of its pre-COVID occupancy levels at Indian hotels, Kapoor added.

Oyo in April cut salaries and furloughed some Indian employees until August, while also furloughing thousands in its global markets. It said on Friday Indian employees affected by the furloughs could choose a voluntary separation or remain on leave with limited benefits until end-February 2021.

The hospitality sector has been one of the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with global and domestic travel coming to a near-halt and picking up rather slowly.

The pandemic could cause travelers to choose boutiques and home rentals over large hotels for the foreseeable future, Oyo founder and group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said in an interview with Reuters this week.

India is poised to become the world's second-most affected nation by COVID-19 after the United States, with total domestic cases leaping to nearly 4 million, which has hit travel and outdoor activity.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Softbank, OYO, coronavirus
Facebook US Election Plan Patches Some Holes, Creates Others

Related Stories

Oyo Extends Furloughs for Some Indian Employees
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  2. FAU-G Announced as an Indian Alternative to PUBG Mobile
  3. Realme 7 Pro Review
  4. OnePlus 8T Specifications Leaked, May Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display
  5. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  9. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
  10. Poco M2 Teased to Come With Full-HD+ Display, 6GB of RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Removed From App Store, Google Play in India
  2. Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES With Heart-Rate Monitoring, Fitness Tracking Launched
  3. Mi TV Horizon Edition Specifications Surface Online, 43-inch LED Display, 20W Speakers Tipped
  4. Oyo Extends Furloughs for Some Indian Employees
  5. Realme Narzo 20 Series, Realme Watch S Pro Teased at IFA 2020, Will Launch in the Coming Months
  6. Tecno Camon 16 Premier With 48-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Smart TV 55, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless P Announced at IFA 2020
  8. FAU-G an Indian Alternative to PUBG, Announced by Akshay Kumar After China App Ban
  9. LG Wing Name Finalised for Upcoming Dual-Display Phone: Report
  10. Realme 6 Pro Gets RMX2061_11.A.31 Software Update for Bug Fixes, August Android Security Patch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com