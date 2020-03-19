Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Oppo's New Age Based System to Combat Smartphone Gaming Addiction: Report

Oppo's New Age-Based System to Combat Smartphone Gaming Addiction: Report

Players up to the age of eight will not be able to spend more than CNY 200 per month.

Updated: 19 March 2020 13:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo's New Age-Based System to Combat Smartphone Gaming Addiction: Report

Smartphone gaming addiction is a rampant problem among youngsters across the world

Highlights
  • Oppo will limit game purchases according to age
  • Users will have to verify themselves before they can make purchases
  • China already has restrictions in place to deal with gaming addiction

Oppo has introduced a new system to help curb the smartphone gaming addiction rampant among youngsters. This comes as manufacturers, developers, and governments alike are in efforts to tackle smartphone gaming addiction. The new anti-gaming addiction system from Oppo asks users to verify themselves in order to restrict purchases according to a gamer's age. The system will be an added feature on Oppo smartphones, which will ask users to verify themselves with real life details before buying games or making other game-related purchases. According to a report citing official notes, the verification will be mandatory before a user can make purchases.

According to a report by Chinese publication MyDrivers, as noted by GizmoChina, the authentication for the Oppo anti-addiction system will require real life details of the user, before they can go ahead and buy games. The Oppo anti-gaming addiction system will introduce purchase limits according to a user's age. Here is how the segregation goes:

Users under the age of eight will not be able to spend more than 50 CNY (roughly $7) in a single transaction while purchases for a whole moth will be limited to CNY 200 (roughly $28) per month. Further, users between the ages of 16-18 years old will not be able to spend more than CNY 100 (roughly $14) per transaction and CNY 400 (roughly $57) per month.

Oppo's move comes in line with the Chinese government's already in place guidelines and policies that aim to tackle smartphone gaming addiction. Last year, the Chinese government had imposed a gaming curfew where gamers under 18 were banned from playing games between 10:00pm and 8:00am. Smartphone gamers were also restricted to a total of 90 minutes of gaming on weekdays and three hours on weekends and holidays. In 2018 also, China announced the establishment of a gaming regulator in order to limit the number of new online games, restrict paying time and develop an age-restriction system. This move, however, made it harder for new game titles to be launched in the country.

Famous game developer Tencent Games, the distributor for PUBG Mobile, had also recently announced that it will be running several game trials to promote its anti-gaming addiction policies. Tencent had also put a time restriction in line with the Chinese government's ruling last year. Before that, the developer had put a restriction on players below the age of 13 years in China. Tencent had also launched a Health Reminder feature for players in India last year, which limited the players to only several hours of gaming each day.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Smartphone Gaming, Smartphone Addiction
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Facing GPS Issues, Users Report

Related Stories

Oppo's New Age-Based System to Combat Smartphone Gaming Addiction: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi K30 Pro Will Come With 60Hz Display, Latest Teasers Reveal
  4. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  5. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  6. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  8. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Varenga in Bloom Update: Here Is What's New
  9. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  10. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo's New Age-Based System to Combat Smartphone Gaming Addiction: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Facing GPS Issues, Users Report
  3. Scooter Rental Startup Bounce Lays Off 120 Employees Amid Coronavirus Scare: Report
  4. Mi 10 India Launch Date Set for March 31, Pre-Order Details Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Official Debut
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold Variant Coming to India on March 20
  6. Honor 30S Set to Launch on March 30, Company Confirms
  7. Redmi K30 Pro Teased to Debut With 60Hz Display, 3 Colour Options Confirmed
  8. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon, Will Take on Poco, Redmi
  9. Google's Second Android 11 Developer Preview Improves Face Unlock System, Adds Tons of New Features: Here's Everything New
  10. Sony Finally Announces PlayStation 5 Technical Specifications, Loses Out to Xbox in Numbers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.