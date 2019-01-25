Opera Touch Now Available for iPad Users, iOS Users Get Private Mode

NDTV Gadgets360.com
25 January 2019
Highlights

  • Opera Touch brings private mode for iOS users
  • An initial version also can be downloaded by iPad users
  • Now both Android and iOS users have private mode

Opera Touch is now available for iPad users as well. The browser was made available for iOS users in October last year, but at that time, it was only available for iPhone users, and not iPad users. Now, the iPad version of Opera Touch has been launched, and is available on the App Store. Furthermore, Opera Touch is also introducing private mode for iOS users as well. In April last year, Opera had unveiled its latest mobile browser that can connect with the updated Opera PC browser without setting up a password or login.

Opera has only made the initial version of Opera Touch available for iPad users. It is encouraging feedback from early adopters, and looks to bring more features eventually. Furthermore, Opera Touch for iOS also gets private mode, making it now available on both iOS and Android. For those unaware, private mode is a feature which gives you more privacy while browsing. It opens a separate session for browsing, and doesn't save history or cookies.

Update to the latest Opera Touch for iOS version to get the new private mode. It is available in the menu option (three dots) sitting in the top-right corner of the browser. The background turns dark as soon as your enter private mode, and when you are done browsing in private mode and decide to leave it, the browser will ask whether you want to keep your private tabs for the next round of private browsing or not.

To leave private mode, go back to clicking the three dots again and tapping on "Leave private mode". This option will simply leave private mode and keep your tabs open so that you can access them later. There's also a 'leave and close private tabs' option that wipes cookies and any site data from the device.

One of the key features of the new Opera Touch is that the navigation has been designed to be used with just one hand, making it easier for users to browse the Internet. Opera claims that the new browser comes with a "more modern" design compared to the Safari browser. It is equipped with a built-in ad-blocker with cryptojacking protection; it starts directly in search mode, and comes with key browser elements at the bottom of the screen. It also comes with an end-to-end encrypted Flow feature that connects multiple devices and shared images, notes, links and videos between them.

Further reading: Opera Touch, App Store, iOS
