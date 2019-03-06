Technology News

Opera Touch to Get Crypto Wallet Integration on iOS Soon

06 March 2019
Opera Touch to Get Crypto Wallet Integration on iOS Soon

Opera introduced crypto wallet integration on desktop first

Highlights

  • Opera says crypto wallet integration is coming to iOS
  • It started taking registrations for early access before public release
  • Crypto wallet integration is available for desktop and Android users

Opera browser rolled out the crypto wallet first for desktop users in September. Using the crypto wallet, users could interact with Ethereum decentralised apps (Dapps) and operate crypto funds on the Ethereum blockchain. Later, the crypto wallet integration was introduced for Android users as well, and now iOS users are set to get it soon. Opera says that the full-featured browser with an integrated native crypto wallet and Web 3 browsing functionalities is coming soon to iOS.

As we mentioned, software maker Opera has announced that the crypto wallet integration is coming to iOS soon. While it hasn't released an exact timeline for the iOS upgrade, it has started taking registrations for early access before public release. Just like Android, Opera Touch for iOS will also combine crypto wallet functionality with support for Ethereum decentralized apps, or Dapps.

With the crypto wallet integration, you can enter the world of cryptocurrencies directly through the Opera Touch browser. You can access all your Ethereum (ERC20) tokens and make online transactions using a cryptocurrency. The crypto wallet on the Android app also has a dedicated section called Collectibles that lists all your digital collectibles such as game items, art, or badges, and it should trickle down to iOS apps too.

On the Android app, Opera has provided a one-tap access to a dedicated Dapps Store from where you can access a list of Web 3 apps and experience how developments such as blockchain and cryptocurrency work. The Store presently has apps under two categories: E-commerce and Games & Collectibles. The Opera for Android app's Crypto Wallet also supports the Ethereum Web3 API.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Opera Touch to Get Crypto Wallet Integration on iOS Soon
Samsung Galaxy S8
