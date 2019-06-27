Opera Touch for iOS has been updated to add a built-in Crypto Wallet. The new move follows the integration of Crypto Wallet within the Opera browser for Android devices and desktops. The latest Opera Touch version also brings Web 3 support to iOS. This means that iOS devices using the Opera Touch browser will now able to run decentralised applications (Dapps) based on the Ethereum blockchain protocol. Notably, Opera first brought the Crypto Wallet and Web 3 support to Windows, macOS, and Linux systems last year.

The updated Opera Touch (version 1.9.0) brings the Crypto Wallet that debuted on desktops in September last year and made its way to Android devices in December. It allows users to make online transactions using a cryptocurrency and access all the Ethereum (ERC20) tokens, stablecoins, and non-fungible tokens (NFT). Additionally, there is support for Ethereum Web 3 API to enable interactions with Dapps seamlessly -- without requiring any browser extensions.

To demonstrate the scope of Dapps on iOS, Opera has partnered with Marble.Cards. The new Dapp is designed to transform webpages into digital collectible cards called Marble cards that are NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can play with the Marble cards or even trade them or sell them through the Opera Touch browser.

"Opera was the first browser to make the use of crypto on the Web seamless and easy. Following a strong demand from the crypto-community, we are now making this experience available on iOS," said Charles Hamel, Head of Crypto at Opera Software, in a blog post.

You can download the latest Opera Touch browser on your iOS device by visiting the App Store. The Web browser is 57.1MB in size and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running at least iOS 11.

To experience the Cryto Wallet integration, you need to purchase some Ethereum currency (ETH) and make actual Web 3 transactions. You can access a selection of Web 3 apps in the Dapp store directly from the speed dial screen of the browser once your cryptocurrency is stored.