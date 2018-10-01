Opera Touch Browser Comes to iOS With Built-in Ad-Blocker and More

Opera Touch is now available for iOS users following its launch on Android earlier this year. In April 2018, Opera had unveiled its latest mobile browser that can connect with the updated Opera PC browser without setting up a password or login. One of the key features of the new Opera Touch is that the navigation has been designed to be used with just one hand, making it easier for users to browse the Internet. Opera claims that the new browser comes with a "more modern" design compared to the Safari browser.

The Opera Touch browser will become available to download for the iPhone on Monday, October 1, via the App Store. The company claims that the new browser has been designed to "match the beauty, speed and ease of use of the new iPhone line." Maciej Kocemba, Opera Touch Product Manager, said, "We are releasing Opera Touch just in time with Apple's new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR because we believe that our browser is the perfect one to make these new devices really shine." He added, "Today's new phones have big, beautiful displays, but conventional browsers are yet to adapt to this development. Our product is aimed at people who want to fully appreciate their iPhones."

Opera wants iPhone users to try out the Opera Touch as an alternative to the Safari browser. Citing a StatCounter report, the company claimed that 95 percent of iOS users in the US stick to their device's default browser that is Safari. Kocemba said, "We've witnessed this situation before with a web browser reaching a dominant market position. This slows its progress. We want to encourage iPhone users to try something new: a carefully designed browser that gives them a better web experience on their beautiful phones."

Coming to the features of Opera Touch, the new browser is equipped with a built-in ad-blocker with cryptojacking protection. The browser is claimed to provide a fast access to search, as it starts directly in search mode. As mentioned, it has been designed for one-handed web browsing and comes with key browser elements at the bottom of the screen. It comes with an end-to-end encrypted Flow feature that connects multiple devices and shared images, notes, links and videos between them. Additionally, it comes with Instant Search with text and QR/ barcode search features. Users will also get access to tabs from the Opera desktop browser on the iPhone browser's home screen. Also, Opera says that the browser "adapts to you", meaning the top sites will automatically be added to the browser's home screen.

Comparing the Opera Touch with Apple's Safari browser, the company claims that the home screen in former looks more modern than Safari. It dynamically adapts to a user's browsing patterns and also displays the last tabs from the computer's browser. Additionally, the Fast Action Button in Opera Touch provides access to the user's recently opened websites. Meanwhile, the Flow feature lets users save sites for later viewing and also share across devices. Users can add links, notes, images, and videos to Flow as well.