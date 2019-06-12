Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Opera Launches 'World's First Gaming Browser', Lets Users Set CPU, RAM Limits

Opera Launches 'World's First Gaming Browser', Lets Users Set CPU, RAM Limits

Opera GX is available only for Windows users right now, as a preview version.

By | Updated: 12 June 2019 16:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Opera Launches 'World's First Gaming Browser', Lets Users Set CPU, RAM Limits

Photo Credit: Opera

Opera GX allows you to set hard limits on system resources

Highlights
  • Opera GX is the 'world's first gaming browser'
  • The browser lets users set hard limits on CPU, RAM resources
  • Opera GX is currently available as an early release on Windows

Opera Software has launched a customized version of its Opera Web browser which it calls the 'world's first gaming browser'. Called Opera GX, the new Web browser is targeted at gamers and other users who would want to customize their PC experience. Opera GX is now available on Windows in an early access version. Opera GX includes all the features found in the main Opera Web browser apart from a bunch of new features.

Opera GX allows users to set limits on CPU and RAM usage via a panel built right inside the browser. Web browsers are notorious for consuming excessive system resources. Opera GX will let users set hard limits on system resources, making lives easier for some users. The browser will also display how much CPU and RAM resources are currently being used.

Apart from this, Opera GX also comes with a bunch of other interesting gaming-centric features. The new tab screen on Opera GX will feature gaming deals and news from the gaming, technology, and entertainment categories. Opera GX also comes with Twitch integration, letting users quickly access their Twitch subscriptions.

Opera GX includes the standard Opera browser features such as free VPN, ad blocker, and pop-out access for Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and WhatsApp. The browser also comes with an array of sound and lighting effects. By default, the browser comes in black colour with a red accent.

In essence, Opera GX is simply the regular desktop Opera web browser, coupled with a bunch of new and useful features. There's no official word on when Opera GX will ship for non-Windows devices. As of now, it's available in a preview version on Windows in case you want to give it a shot.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Opera, Opera GX, Gaming Browser
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Apple's iCloud for Windows App Gets a New Version in Microsoft Store
Amazfit Smartwatch 2, Smartwatch 2 ECG Edition Launched; Amazfit Health Watch Also Introduced
Honor Smartphones
Opera Launches 'World's First Gaming Browser', Lets Users Set CPU, RAM Limits
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro Set to Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update: Release Date, What's New, and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  4. Mi 9T Pro Gets Listed by Online Retailer, Revealing Key Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy M40 With Infinity-O Display, 6GB of RAM Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Launches Mi Band 4 With Colour AMOLED Display, 6-Axis Sensor
  7. Amazfit Smartwatch 2 Debuts with Two Special Editions, Amazfit Health Watch
  8. Nokia 3.2 Review
  9. Google Maps Testing New Feature That Will Make Your Taxi Rides Safer
  10. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 to Support Mobile Payments, Get 6 Strap Colours
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.