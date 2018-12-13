Opera for Android has been updated with an integrated cryptocurrency wallet, dubbed the Crypto Wallet. The Wallet, which requires Android 6.0 Marshmallow or above, supports Ethereum protocol. Opera has also brought support for Web 3 to enable access for Dapps. The updated Opera browser is also based on Chromium 70 rendering engine and includes improvements to the download dialogue. Previously, the desktop version of the Opera browser brought the cryptocurrency wallet to Windows, macOS, and Linux machines. The company announced the arrival of the integrated solution to manage cryptocurrencies back in August.

With the Crypto Wallet integration, you can enter the world of cryptocurrencies directly through the Opera browser on your Android device. You can access all your Ethereum (ERC20) tokens and make online transactions using a cryptocurrency. The Crypto Wallet also has a dedicated section called Collectibles that lists all your digital collectibles such as game items, art, or badges.

You can provide your wallet address by tapping the Receive button to receive tokens from other users. Similarly, there is a Send button to let you easily send cryptocurrencies to other users. The Crypto Wallet also automatically converts your cryptocurrency into a local currency such as US Dollar or Indian Rupee. Besides, you can connect the Wallet to your desktop or backup your wallet.

The updated Opera browser also includes Web 3 support. "Until now using cryptocurrencies online and accessing Web 3 required special apps or extensions, making it difficult for people to even try it out," writes Crypto Product Lead at Opera Charles Hamel in a blog post. "Our new browser removes that friction."

Opera has provided a one-tap access to a dedicated Dapps Store from where you can access a list of Web 3 apps and experience how developments such as blockchain and cryptocurrency work. The Store presently has apps under two categories: E-commerce and Games & Collectibles.

The updated Opera for Android supports Ethereum protocol to enable cryptocurrency transactions and access to Dapps. The integrated Crypto Wallet also supports the Ethereum Web3 API.

You can download the updated Opera for Android with the Crypto Wallet integration directly from Google Play. The updated browser also has Chromium 70 engine, improvements to the download dialogue, and easy access to page-specific security information and site settings.

As we mentioned, Opera announced its development towards a cryptocurrency wallet for desktops back in August and brought the Crypto Wallet for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems in September. The company also started testing the feature on Android back in July and added anti-cryptocurrency mining support even earlier this year.