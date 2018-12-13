NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Opera for Android Gets Crypto Wallet Integration, Now Supports Dapps

Opera for Android Gets Crypto Wallet Integration, Now Supports Dapps

, 13 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Opera for Android Gets Crypto Wallet Integration, Now Supports Dapps

Opera started testing the cryptocurrency wallet feature back in July

Highlights

  • Opera for Android with Crypto Wallet is available on Google Play
  • It Web 3 to enable access for Dapps
  • There is also an option to connect your wallet to desktop

Opera for Android has been updated with an integrated cryptocurrency wallet, dubbed the Crypto Wallet. The Wallet, which requires Android 6.0 Marshmallow or above, supports Ethereum protocol. Opera has also brought support for Web 3 to enable access for Dapps. The updated Opera browser is also based on Chromium 70 rendering engine and includes improvements to the download dialogue. Previously, the desktop version of the Opera browser brought the cryptocurrency wallet to Windows, macOS, and Linux machines. The company announced the arrival of the integrated solution to manage cryptocurrencies back in August.

With the Crypto Wallet integration, you can enter the world of cryptocurrencies directly through the Opera browser on your Android device. You can access all your Ethereum (ERC20) tokens and make online transactions using a cryptocurrency. The Crypto Wallet also has a dedicated section called Collectibles that lists all your digital collectibles such as game items, art, or badges.

You can provide your wallet address by tapping the Receive button to receive tokens from other users. Similarly, there is a Send button to let you easily send cryptocurrencies to other users. The Crypto Wallet also automatically converts your cryptocurrency into a local currency such as US Dollar or Indian Rupee. Besides, you can connect the Wallet to your desktop or backup your wallet.

The updated Opera browser also includes Web 3 support. "Until now using cryptocurrencies online and accessing Web 3 required special apps or extensions, making it difficult for people to even try it out," writes Crypto Product Lead at Opera Charles Hamel in a blog post. "Our new browser removes that friction."

Opera has provided a one-tap access to a dedicated Dapps Store from where you can access a list of Web 3 apps and experience how developments such as blockchain and cryptocurrency work. The Store presently has apps under two categories: E-commerce and Games & Collectibles.

The updated Opera for Android supports Ethereum protocol to enable cryptocurrency transactions and access to Dapps. The integrated Crypto Wallet also supports the Ethereum Web3 API.

You can download the updated Opera for Android with the Crypto Wallet integration directly from Google Play. The updated browser also has Chromium 70 engine, improvements to the download dialogue, and easy access to page-specific security information and site settings.

As we mentioned, Opera announced its development towards a cryptocurrency wallet for desktops back in August and brought the Crypto Wallet for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems in September. The company also started testing the feature on Android back in July and added anti-cryptocurrency mining support even earlier this year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Opera for Android, Opera Crypto Wallet, Opera, Ethereum
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Apple to Build New $1 Billion Campus in Texas
BSNL Offers 25 Percent Cashback on Annual, Half-Yearly Broadband Plans
Pricee
Opera for Android Gets Crypto Wallet Integration, Now Supports Dapps
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8C
TRENDING
  1. Geminid Meteor Shower 2018: How to Watch From India
  2. Honor 10, Honor 9N Discounts Among Other Offers in Flipkart's Honor Sale
  3. Amazon Sale Offers Phones and Other Refurbished Xiaomi Products Starting at Rs. 387
  4. Elon Musk's Chicago Tunnel Moves Closer to Reality
  5. ISRO to Launch GSAT-7A Communication Satellite on December 19
  6. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge Launched in India
  7. Oppo A7 Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price Leaked, Could Start Lower Than Galaxy S9
  9. Google CEO Says Fears About Artificial Intelligence Are 'Very Legitimate'
  10. Reliance Jio Board Approves Spin-Off of Fibre, Towers Businesses
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.