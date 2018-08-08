Opera Integrates Crypto Wallet Into Its Desktop Browser

Web services giant Opera on Wednesday announced that it is bringing support for its inbuilt crypto wallet to its desktop browser for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The Opera PC browser will now give users access to the crypto wallet that was originally launched for Opera for Android. To recall, Opera's crypto wallet first came to the Android browser in July this year. In order to use the feature on Web, users will have to scan a QR code on the desktop browser from the Opera mobile browser. This will eliminate the need to install the crypto wallet extension.

The company's crypto wallet on Android allows for seamless transactions and enables users to purchase and sell cryptocurrency right from the mobile browser. The built-in crypto wallet will make use of the Android phone's system lock to secure crypto keys. This helps users get access using biometric authenticators such as fingerprint sensor.

"By adding a crypto wallet directly into the browser, we removed the need for complex extensions or separate apps," said Charles Hamel, Product Lead of Opera Crypto. "Opening up the PC browser to crypto marks Opera's second step towards making cryptocurrencies and Web 3.0 mainstream."

On desktop, users will be able to access Dapps and use Web 3.0 while signing payments with their fingerprint on their Android phones, Opera noted. Keys owned by the users are stored locally on the Android handset and not on the cloud. Additionally, the Opera crypto wallet supports both tokens and collectibles, allowing for flexibility. The mobile and PC crypto wallet integration will happen soon.

"At Opera, we try to stay at the forefront of innovation. Our next aim is to make crypto-integration mainstream. We believe blockchain technology has the power to transform the web of tomorrow and expect it to make a big difference in the years to come," said Krystian Kolondra, Opera's EVP Browsers.