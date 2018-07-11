NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Opera Unveils Built-In 'Crypto Wallet' for Cryptocurrencies, Currently in Private Beta

Opera Unveils Built-In 'Crypto Wallet' for Cryptocurrencies, Currently in Private Beta

 
11 July 2018
Opera Unveils Built-In 'Crypto Wallet' for Cryptocurrencies, Currently in Private Beta

Highlights

  • The crypto wallet is available only in private beta for Android users
  • The crypto wallet support Ethereum Web3 API for Dapps usage
  • It allows users to send and receive cryptocurrencies wallet-to-wallet

After introducing the new anti-cryptocurrency mining feature in January, that prevents smartphones from being secretly misused by attackers to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Opera is now testing a new Crypto Wallet feature for its browser on Android. This new built-in cryptocurrency wallet feature makes Opera the first major browser to introduce a built-in wallet for virtual currencies. The idea behind this is that the company hopes to accelerate the transition of using cryptocurrency for day-to-day payments and transactions, and has created a platform where this can be done seamlessly-

The company notes that the built-in crypto wallet is a secure interface that supports Ethereum Web3 API to allow seamless interaction with decentralised apps (Dapps). Furthermore, the wallet also supports tokens and collectibles, and will automatically add them to your wallet, from sites that support it. This feature will let users send and receive cryptocurrencies wallet-to-wallet easily, using the barcode scanning method. Opera even envisions a future where every day online shopping may be possible using cryptocurrencies. It supports online payments with cryptocurrency where merchants support exists. Users that choose to pay for their order using cryptocurrency on Coinbase Commerce-enabled merchants will be presented with a payment request dialogue, asking them for their signature. The payment will then be signed and transmitted directly from the browser.

Talking about privacy in a time where decentralised apps are considered as haven for phishing attacks and tracking, the company explains on its blog, "Privacy is a very important aspect for browsers in general, but even more so for crypto wallet users. Our aim was to create a user-controlled crypto wallet that provides enhanced control and security of the keys which are used to control the wallet's funds. Existing Dapp browsers and extensions unfortunately expose uniquely identifiable wallet information to all sites visited, raising risks of tracking or phishing attacks. Our wallet instead asks a user's permission for each site requesting wallet information before exposing it, similar to how existing web permissions work (geolocation, camera or file system access, for example). This is again made possible by building a crypto wallet on an existing, full-featured browser." There's also a separate section for Dapps that Opera curates for users to get acquainted.

There is no word on when this crypto wallet feature will release in stable channels, but right now it is only available in private beta on Android. You can request for an invite here.

Opera Unveils Built-In 'Crypto Wallet' for Cryptocurrencies, Currently in Private Beta
