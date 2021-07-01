Technology News
Opera Browser Optimised for Chromebooks, Comes Integrated With WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger

Opera for Chromebook has features like free unlimited browser VPN, and an ad blocker.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 July 2021 16:50 IST
Photo Credit: Opera

Opera for Chromebook is built on the Opera Browser for Android

Highlights
  • Opera for Chromebook has both light and dark modes
  • The browser allows syncing and sharing via Flow feature
  • Opera for Chromebook is easy on the eyes

Opera for Chromebooks has become the world's first alternative browser to be optimised for Chrome OS, Opera has announced. The browser brings several features such as a free unlimited, no-log browser VPN, an ad blocker, cookie dialogue blocker, and colour themes to the Chrome OS platform. Additionally, the browser comes with WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook Messenger, making it the only browser to offer this functionality on Chromebook, as per the company. It also says that the Opera for Chromebook has been built based on the Opera Browser for Android with custom optimisations.

As per a blog post, Opera for Chromebook makes the browsing experience “smooth and joyful” on machines powered by Chrome OS. Apart from offering a free unlimited inbuilt VPN, ad blocker, and protection from annoying GDPR-related cookie dialogues, the Opera browser also has an inbuilt cryptocurrency wallet. There are multiple instant messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram, as well as social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook Messenger that are integrated in it.

Other features in Opera for Chromebook include a set of five colour themes that are available in both light and dark mode. The company says that Opera for Chromebook is eye-friendly and comes with a special night mode that protects the users from blue light glare. It advocates binge-watching shows and videos as well as late-night reading/ studying.

When talking about what's behind the scene, Opera for Chromebooks is said to be fast and lightweight because it has been built based on the Opera Browser for Android. As per the company, users can synchronise Opera for Chromebook with Opera browsers on other devices, including Windows, Android, and iOS, by using the Flow feature. This feature allows users to sync and share notes, images, files, and links by simply scanning a QR code.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
