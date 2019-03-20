Opera 51 – the latest stable build of Opera's mobile browser for Android – has arrived and it brings a very useful new feature in the form of an inbuilt VPN. The updated version of the Opera browser for Android offers a native VPN service that is free to use and does not come with any attached log management condition. Additionally, there is no use limitation on the usage of Opera's VPN in terms of duration or data consumption. The new build of Opera browser for Android (version 51) is now available to download for users across the globe.

Opera started testing a free inbuilt VPN in its mobile browser for Android back in February. The feature has now finally been promoted to the app's stable version and is now available with Opera browser's version 51. It appears that the updated build is available to download from Google Play in certain regions only, for now. However, you can still try out the new feature by downloading the latest build from APKMirror.

As for the Opera browser's native VPN, it allows users to choose between Europe, America, and Asia servers. There is also an option called ‘Optimal' in the VPN settings that automatically selects the best network route depending on the location of users. It appears that enabling the VPN will deactivate Opera browser's inbuilt data saving feature.

The app's updated build also comes with the option to deactivate the VPN conditionally, allowing search engines to bring up the most relevant search results depending upon the location of users. Additionally, one can choose to automatically activate the VPN only when a private tab is opened. Opera browser's inbuilt VPN is a log-free service, which means the information being relayed through the virtual IP and network servers is not collected when users are linked to a public network.