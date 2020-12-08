Technology News
  Opera Browser v61 for Android Brings Integrated Media Player, WebSnap, Accessible QR Scanner

Opera Browser v61 for Android Brings Integrated Media Player, WebSnap, Accessible QR Scanner

WebSnap lets users snapshot a page and add doodles, text, and emojis to it before sharing.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 8 December 2020 13:01 IST
WebSnap, on version 61 of Opera for Android, is a feature similar to the browser's snapshot tool

Highlights
  • Opera version 61 for Android can be downloaded from Google Play
  • Opera’s latest update for Android includes over 300 fixes
  • It makes QR code scanner more accessible

Opera is rolling out version 61 of its Web browser on Android that brings with it an integrated media player and WebSnap feature, among other improvements. The integrated media player includes Play Queue support that will let you watch or listen to downloaded media in the order you prefer, while continuing to browse through Opera. WebSnap, meanwhile, lets users snapshot a page and add doodles, text, and emojis to it before sharing it with others.

Version 61 of the Opera browser for Android includes over 300 fixes, as per a company blog post. You can download or update to version 71 of Opera for Android from Google Play.

The integrated media player gets rid of the need for third party players, as per Opera. With Play Queue support, you can choose the order of the downloaded media you want to listen to while you browse. It has picture-in-picture support as well.

WebSnap, on the other hand, is a feature similar to Opera's page snapshot tool. It will enable users to snapshot the current page and customise it with doodles, text, and emojis, before sharing it with friends.

The latest version of Opera for Android also makes QR code scanner more accessible. It is available directly in the search box on the start page, as well as on the Web pages. It is also possible to create a shortcut on the Android device's home screen by long pressing the Opera app icon and dragging out the QR scanning icon. This is intended to make QR scaning easier for users.

Opera version 61 also brings improvements to download handling and password manager, as per the changelog. It has Android 11 support as well.

Last month, Opera integrated a Player feature on its desktop browser that gave users quick access to music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Opera, Opera version 61, Opera Android
Google Pixel Phones Get December 2020 Update With New Features, Android Security Patch

