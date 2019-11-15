Technology News
  Opera 65 Released With Improved Tracker Blocker and Redesigned Address Bar

Opera 65 Released With Improved Tracker Blocker and Redesigned Address Bar

In addition, the new version of Opera is around 20 percent faster.

Updated: 15 November 2019 16:38 IST
Photo Credit: Opera

Opera 65 now lets users see which trackers are working on a web page

Highlights
  • Opera 65 features an improved tracker blocking feature
  • The browser will display a list of trackers on a web page
  • Opera claims its new version is 20 percent faster

Opera added a tracker blocker in the last iteration of its Web browser. The feature helped increase speed apart from adding a nice privacy touch. With Opera 65, the company is now letting users see the number of trackers that have been blocked. Users will be able to make out which websites and online services are trying to snoop on their online activities, potentially enabling users to avoid them altogether.

The improved tracker blocker in Opera 65 can be accessed using the browser's settings. Opera also allows users to toggle the blocker for specific websites. The blocker can detect specific tracking scripts on a web page and block them as a user continues to browse a web page.

When you visit a website, Opera 65 will display a shield icon along the address bar. Here you can easily view the number of trackers that are being blocked along with a list of these trackers. The previous version of the browser blocked trackers but didn't name and shame them.

Web developers may choose to cover up their tracks by simply refusing to load pages on detecting tracker-blocking. This is how most websites tried to deal with ad-blocking software when it was first introduced. Opera says its new tracker blocker also helps increase page load times by around 20 percent.

Besides, Opera 65 also comes with a redesigned address bar, history, and bookmarks. While entering a website URL, the browser dims the current web page, adding focus to the user activity. The bookmarks panel now lets users easily edit or delete bookmarks.

Opera 65 is now available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. You can download it here.

