Opera for Android has been updated to version 46. The new version has tons of new features that are designed to please users and take on the likes of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and UC Browser. The updated Opera browser includes themes, night mode, and a built-in QR code scanner. You can download the Opera for Android 46 by visiting the Google Play store.

In the list of new features that Opera v46 for Android brings, the availability of themes comes on top. You can switch the colour theme or pick Dark, Light or even the classic Opera Red. All these themes sit within the Settings menu. If a preloaded theme isn't something that you are looking for, Opera v46 for Android has a night mode that allows you to conveniently surf the Web at night. The new mode is claimed to help the Opera browser put less eyestrain and offer a more comfortable reading experience in the dark than the default view. You can enable the night mode from the main menu.

The updated Opera for Android app also offers a private tabs notification that comes as a small ghost to remind you that you've opened some private tabs. It sits on the notification tray once you open a private tab. Moreover, tapping the private tabs notification will close all your private tabs. This works similar to what you can see after switching to an incognito tab.

Opera has also provided an upgraded address bar that gives you the option to either copy or paste the URL with one single tap. The updated Opera for Android also has a dedicated QR code icon that is available on the right side of the address bar to help you visit a web link by scanning a QR code. The integrated QR code scanner helps you save the time you take in manually entering an address. Lastly, Opera for Android 46 has added the option to let you turn off trending searches suggestions that emerges once you tap the address bar. Opera says that this change has been implemented on the basis of user feedback, and the option to disable trending searches suggestions is available in the Settings menu of the Opera browser.

Apart from the major new changes, Opera for Android 46 has some hidden tweaks as well. The updated Opera version is based on Chromium 63 and includes optimisations for Android tablets. The latest version also has a refreshed interface for bookmarks and offline pages.

You can experience the new features and tweaks by downloading Opera for Android 46 from Google Play. Alternatively, you can get its APK file directly from APK Mirror.