Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Coding Made Easy: Now, Code in Simple English With OpenAI Codex Software

Coding Made Easy: Now, Code in Simple English With OpenAI Codex Software

The biggest benefit of OpenAI Codex is that it will allow people to code in simple language.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 12 August 2021 13:21 IST
Coding Made Easy: Now, Code in Simple English With OpenAI Codex Software

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Arnold Francisca

OpenAI Codex helps budding programmers develop codes by using natural language

Highlights
  • OpenAI Codex is developed with budding programmers in mind
  • The tool uses machine learning to convert simple English into codes
  • OpenAI Codex is free to use

As we move towards a fully digital era, the importance of coding will surely increase. Basic knowledge of coding is a key way to follow the evolving technology. Most people, however, try to avoid learning it, primarily because they mistakenly feel they don't need to as long as they can enjoy the end product. Also, the coding language could be a little complex to many. To make this easier for the general public, artificial intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI is launching a new tool called OpenAI Codex that will translate natural English language into code.

While this machine learning (ML) tool will help programmers accelerate their work, it will also help amateurs learn how to code. All the user has to do is give instructions in English language and OpenAI Codex will itself translate it into code to throw up the desired result on the screen.

A demo video by OpneAI shows how the tool works by creating a video game. The user first copied an image of a spaceship from the Internet. Then, the user asked the tool to “add this image of a rocketship” and pasted the link of the image next to the command. The software wrote the code for it itself and added the image to the workspace. Similarly, the user gave it commands in ordinary, everyday language to animate the rocketship and bounce it off horizontally across the screen wall. All these commands were interpreted and executed by OpenAI Codex flawlessly.

The software can be of great help to new programmers or those who want to get an idea of how their video games work or mobile phones operate, in natural language. It helps computers in better understanding people's intent.

The company says it is making the software available in private beta via their API, a software intermediary that allows two applications to talk to each other. It said the tool is more proficient in Python but also works fine with JavaScript, Go, Perl, PHP, Ruby, Swift, and Typescript. OpenAI Codex will be free initially to allow programmers and amateurs to try it.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Artificial Intelligence, AI, Machine Learning, ML, OpenAI, Codex, Coding
Twitter Introduces Fresh, Less-Cluttered Design Across Platforms; Rolls Out Chirp Font
Amazon-Backed Rivian Considers $5-Billion EV Plant in Texas, Document Shows

Related Stories

Coding Made Easy: Now, Code in Simple English With OpenAI Codex Software
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  3. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  4. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  5. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  7. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  8. Twitter Locks Official Handle of Congress Over Privacy Policy Violation
  9. Whale Alerts Report Huge Bitcoin, Ethereum Transactions
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earphones With ANC, LED Lights, Low Latency Gaming Mode Launched
  2. Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Teaches Marvel Fans How to Pronounce the New Superhero’s Name
  3. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Exynos 850 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Coding Made Easy: Now, Code in Simple English With OpenAI Codex Software
  5. Smartwatch Users on Existing Wear OS Getting Google Pay, Messages Updates
  6. Twitter Locks Congress Party Handles Over Privacy Policy Violation
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Independence Day Mahotsav, Crosses 49 Million Downloads
  8. Tom Hardy Planning Venom 3, as Sony Pictures ‘Really, Really Pleased’ With Venom: Let There Be Carnage
  9. Amazon-Backed Rivian Considers $5-Billion EV Plant in Texas, Document Shows
  10. Twitter Introduces Fresh, Less-Cluttered Design Across Platforms; Rolls Out Chirp Font
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com