Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google’s New ‘Watchlist’ Feature Lets You Bookmark Movies and TV Shows, Mobile Only for Now

Google’s New ‘Watchlist’ Feature Lets You Bookmark Movies and TV Shows, Mobile Only for Now

Google will also let you keep track of movies and series that you have already watched.

By | Updated: 31 December 2019 16:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google’s New ‘Watchlist’ Feature Lets You Bookmark Movies and TV Shows, Mobile Only for Now

Google’s ‘Watchlist’ button lets you save the movie to a collection

Highlights
  • The ‘Watchlist button shows up when you search for a movie or TV show
  • Unfortunately, the feature isn’t working for users in India as of now
  • Google app users on Android, iOS in other markets are able to see it

Google is rolling out a new ‘Watchlist' feature in Search wherein it will let users mark particular movies or TV show as ‘watched', or save it to a collection. This feature has reportedly been rolled out to the users on mobile for now, and is available via the Google app for Android and iOS, or while using Search through the Web browser. To explain how this feature works, when you search for a movie or a TV show on your phone via the compatible channels, the knowledge panel shown on the top will now have buttons like ‘Watched it?', and ‘Watchlist'.

The ‘Watched it?' button changes the text to ‘watched' if you decide to click on it, and if you click on the ‘Watchlist' button, it lets you bookmark the movie or TV show, and Google adds it to a collection that you can go back to in the future. If the movie is a newly released one, and is still in the theatres, there's a ‘Get tickets' button that shows up, and clicking on it reveals show times.

The Watchlist collection is particularly useful, as it lets you see all the movies and TV shows that are on your pending list. The collection has cover art for the movie or TV show saved, and this list can be shared as well. When you search for a movie or TV show, the saved watchlist will show up as well. The new ‘Also on your watchlist' option lets you see the content that you've saved in the past, and this list can be populated further by just clicking on the ‘Watchlist' button.

As mentioned, this ‘Watchlist' feature is only available on mobile through search via a Web browser or the Google app (Android, iOS). This feature was first spotted by 9to5Google. Unfortunately, this functionality has been spotted in other markets, but doesn't seem to be available in India right now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Watchlist
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Google Maps Now Uses Hyperspace Animation While Switching Between Planets
Microsoft Says North Korea-Linked Hackers Stole Sensitive Information

Related Stories

Google’s New ‘Watchlist’ Feature Lets You Bookmark Movies and TV Shows, Mobile Only for Now
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  2. Flipkart's Next Sale Kicks Off at Midnight: What to Expect
  3. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Alleged Price and Specifications Surface on the Web
  4. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Leak Tips 1.39-Inch AMOLED Display, 420mAh Battery
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 299, Rs. 491 Broadband Plans With 20Mbps Internet Speed
  6. Oppo F15 Set to Launch in India Soon, Company Reveals
  7. PSA: WhatsApp Ends Support for Windows Phone Platform
  8. Star Trek, Russell Peters, Angry Birds, and More on Prime Video in January
  9. Oppo A5 2020 Gets a 6GB RAM Variant in India
  10. China Jails Scientist Who Edited Babies' Genes
#Latest Stories
  1. Make in India: Oppo Plans to Assemble 100 Million Smartphones in India Next Year
  2. Make in India: Oppo Plans to Assemble 100 Million Smartphones in India Next Year
  3. New Year's Eve: Ola to Deploy 'Safety Scouts' in 7 Cities Today
  4. Brazil Fines Facebook $1.6 Million for Improper Sharing of User Data
  5. Microsoft Says North Korea-Linked Hackers Stole Sensitive Information
  6. Google’s New ‘Watchlist’ Feature Lets You Bookmark Movies and TV Shows, Mobile Only for Now
  7. Google Maps Now Uses Hyperspace Animation While Switching Between Planets
  8. Uber Sues California Over Gig-Economy Labour Law, Claiming It's Unconstitutional
  9. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Start Receiving Updates in India With December Android Security Patch, Other Changes
  10. Hefty Fine for Not Using Digital Payments by January 31, 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.