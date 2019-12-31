Google is rolling out a new ‘Watchlist' feature in Search wherein it will let users mark particular movies or TV show as ‘watched', or save it to a collection. This feature has reportedly been rolled out to the users on mobile for now, and is available via the Google app for Android and iOS, or while using Search through the Web browser. To explain how this feature works, when you search for a movie or a TV show on your phone via the compatible channels, the knowledge panel shown on the top will now have buttons like ‘Watched it?', and ‘Watchlist'.

The ‘Watched it?' button changes the text to ‘watched' if you decide to click on it, and if you click on the ‘Watchlist' button, it lets you bookmark the movie or TV show, and Google adds it to a collection that you can go back to in the future. If the movie is a newly released one, and is still in the theatres, there's a ‘Get tickets' button that shows up, and clicking on it reveals show times.

The Watchlist collection is particularly useful, as it lets you see all the movies and TV shows that are on your pending list. The collection has cover art for the movie or TV show saved, and this list can be shared as well. When you search for a movie or TV show, the saved watchlist will show up as well. The new ‘Also on your watchlist' option lets you see the content that you've saved in the past, and this list can be populated further by just clicking on the ‘Watchlist' button.

As mentioned, this ‘Watchlist' feature is only available on mobile through search via a Web browser or the Google app (Android, iOS). This feature was first spotted by 9to5Google. Unfortunately, this functionality has been spotted in other markets, but doesn't seem to be available in India right now.