With less demand, online food delivery executives are facing difficulties in the national capital amid lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Naveen Sharma, one of the food delivery executives, said, "Demand is very less these days. We are unable to meet our targets in spite of working for 16 to 17 hours a day."

Another food delivery executive, Pawan Kumar said, "I have been doing this for almost six months now. The demand is less from customers. Mostly, people prefer vegetarian food and are going for no contact delivery."

He stated that they taking care of all precautionary measures from their end.

"We sanitise our hands before delivering the food," Kumar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

Swiggy last week launched an initiative to support its delivery partners who test positive with the novel coronavirus. With the initiative, Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund, the food delivery company is aiming to raise Rs. 10 crores that will be used to cover the health expenses of not only coronavirus-infected delivery personnel but also their families. Through the fund, Swiggy even aims to provide groceries and medical care to the families of the COVID-19-infected delivery partners.

Swiggy has also launched a portal where customers can also contribute to the Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund. The company in a note further said that over Rs. 4 crores have been raised till March 31.

"As a start, Swiggy's CEO has committed 50 percent of his annual salary towards this fund. Swiggy had also committed all its revenues from 22nd March – the day of the Janata Curfew – towards this purpose," the company in a note said.