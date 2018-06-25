Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • OnePlus Switch v1.2 Brings the Ability to Transfer App Data, Downloads, and More

OnePlus Switch v1.2 Brings the Ability to Transfer App Data, Downloads, and More

 
, 25 June 2018
Highlights

  • Users can now transfer app data using OnePlus Switch
  • The updates are available in version 1.2 of the app
  • Data can be transferred by devices running Android 5.0 and above

OnePlus Switch, the company's solution for transferring all your smartphone data from other Android handsets to a OnePlus smartphone, was released on Google Play back in January this year. However, the first version of the app lacked an extremely necessary feature - the ability to transfer app data. Updated last week, the app now gets this much-needed functionality alongside other features and system optimisations with version 1.2. File size of the updated app is around 10MB and a smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop is required for transferring data.

The latest version 1.2 update to the OnePlus Switch app brings support to transfer application data, downloads, and office files to your OnePlus smartphone. The changelog suggests the update optimises the UI for enhancing user experience, solves the transfer data repeat problem, and adds the "system stability improvement program" for interested users to join in.

Unlike a traditional migration app, OnePlus Switch allows users to transfer all of their data with just a QR code that needs to be scanned using the old handset. Once paired, the app will ask you to choose from the list of categories for the content that you want to transfer. The list includes things like contacts, messages, photos, documents, videos, apps, and now app data, downloads, and office files among others.

Separately, user reports are coming in that point towards significant battery performance downgrade on updating the OnePlus 6 to the latest OxygenOS 5.1.8, and the OnePlus 3/ 3T to OxygenOS 5.0.3. Certain users have reported up to 50 percent battery loss on the OnePlus 6, compared to the performance on OxygenOS 5.1.6. OnePlus has not yet released an official response but we could expect one soon.

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.