Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • OnePlus Pay NFC Based Mobile Payments and Digital Wallet Service Launched

OnePlus Pay NFC-Based Mobile Payments and Digital Wallet Service Launched

OnePlus Pay is currently limited to the Chinese market, and there is no official word on a wider rollout yet.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 25 March 2020 10:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Pay NFC-Based Mobile Payments and Digital Wallet Service Launched

OnePlus Pay is limited to the OnePlus 7T series phones as of now

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pay is currently being rolled out for users in a phased manner
  • Only OnePlus phones running HydrogenOS are compatible as of now
  • OnePlus has promised to add support for more phones and banks soon

OnePlus announced plans to launch its own mobile payments service called OnePlus Pay back in September last year. OnePlus' digital wallet and mobile payments solution has now gone official. However, the OnePlus Pay service is limited to the Chinese market as of now, and is exclusive to the company's latest smartphones – the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. The NFC-based OnePlus Pay mobile payments service is currently being rolled out in a phased manner and support for more OnePlus smartphones will be added moving forward.

As per a post on the official OnePlus forum in China, OnePlus has been internally testing OnePlus Pay for over half a year and has finally started rolling it out to users. OnePlus Pay can be accessed via the eponymous wallet app, but it is currently exclusive to HydrogenOS, the China-specific version of OxygenOS. In order to make payments, users will have to open the app and set OnePlus Pay as the default NFC-based payments app on their phone. Once it is done and users have entered the necessary banking details, the OnePlus Pay service will be activated and ready to go.

onepluspay body OnePlus Pay

OnePlus Pay was announced back in September last year, and has finally begun rolling out

 

OnePlus says that its mobile payments solution is faster compared to what rivals WeChat and Alipay offer, and is also more convenient to use. Additionally, users can quickly fire up the OnePlus Pay app by double-pressing the power button. However, OnePlus currently supports only a handful of apps, but the list will grow as the company is currently in negotiation with more potential banking partners in China.

At this point, it is not clear when the OnePlus Pay mobile payments and digital wallet service will make it to other markets, including India. With the launch of OnePlus Pay, OnePlus joins Apple, LG, and Samsung in the growing list of smartphone makers that now offer their own mobile payments solution.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Pay
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Israeli Defence Ministry Launches Voice-Test Study to Help Detect COVID-19 Symptoms

Related Stories

OnePlus Pay NFC-Based Mobile Payments and Digital Wallet Service Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  2. Facing Lockdowns, E-Commerce Platforms Unable to Deliver Orders
  3. Flipkart Suspends Services as India Enters 21-Day Coronavirus Lockdown
  4. Coronavirus: Can We Run Out of the Internet Because of Work From Home?
  5. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  6. The Best Free Tools to Help You Work From Home
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  8. Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  10. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date Pushed to August Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  2. Vivo iQoo Neo 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch Soon, Company Teases
  3. OnePlus Pay NFC-Based Mobile Payments and Digital Wallet Service Launched
  4. Israeli Defence Ministry Launches Voice-Test Study to Help Detect COVID-19 Symptoms
  5. OnePlus Brings Back 'The Lab' Programme Ahead of OnePlus 8 Series Launch
  6. Oppo, Realme, Vivo Shut Down Manufacturing Plants Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns
  7. Online Gaming Booms as Coronavirus Lockdowns Keep Millions at Home
  8. Flipkart Suspends Services as India Enters 21-Day Coronavirus Lockdown
  9. Online Tutors Boosting Incomes as Demand Surges Due to Coronavirus Lockdowns
  10. Facebook Wanted to Buy 10% of Reliance Jio: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.