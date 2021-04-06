Technology News
OnePlus Pay May Launch in India Soon, Trademark Filing Suggests

OnePlus Pay was launched exclusively in China last year.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 April 2021 11:41 IST
OnePlus Pay May Launch in India Soon, Trademark Filing Suggests

OnePlus Pay is the company’s mobile and NFC-based payments service

  • OnePlus Pay trademark filed with Registrar of Trademarks in India
  • The payment service is exclusive in China on HydrogenOS
  • OnePlus Pay trademark was filed on March 30

OnePlus Pay may soon launch in India as a tipster shared a screenshot of its trademark filing in the country via Twitter. The mobile payments service was first announced in 2019 and was subsequently launched a year later in China. There has been no official information from OnePlus regarding the launch of the service in India as of yet. However, if the trademark filing is indeed true, it can be expected to launch in India later this year. OnePlus Pay will join the vast list of mobile payments services like Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, and more in the country.

The trademark filing for OnePlus Pay was tweeted by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). The tweet shows the trademark filed by OnePlus and accepted by the Registrar of Trademarks. The mobile payments service may come with a mobile wallet along with NFC-based payments to rival the likes of Apple, Google, and Samsung payment services. The trademark by OnePlus was filed on March 30 and there has been no further information regarding this.

OnePlus Pay was launched in March 2020 and is only limited to China at the moment. The company initially tested the payments service for more than half a year before launching on HydrogenOS, the China-specific version of OxygenOS. To use the service, OnePlus users will have to set the app as their default NFC-based payments app and after entering their bank details, the service will be activated and ready to go.

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched its OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R in India along with OnePlus Watch. The smartphone company partnered with Swedish camera brand Hasselblad for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones that are powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC. OnePlus 9R is powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC and its quad rear camera is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. OnePlus Watch features a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display along with the ability to receive voice calls and app notifications directly on the smartwatch. It can also double up as a remote for OnePlus TV.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Pay, NFC
Satvik Khare
OnePlus Pay May Launch in India Soon, Trademark Filing Suggests
