OnePlus’ new Wellpaper app brings three dynamic live wallpapers that keep changing based on your smartphone usage data, allowing you to visualize and better understand your day-to-day phone screen time.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 May 2021 14:08 IST
Wellpaper app has a Glow wallpaper that offers six neon rings representing different app categories

Highlights
  • Wellpaper app is available for free on Google Play store
  • There is Radial wallpaper that offers blended circles UI
  • These wallpapers offer stats on app category usage

OnePlus has introduced a new Wellpaper app for Android users, enabling users to understand the number of hours they use their phone and which apps they use the most, in a more creative way. The app has been developed by the new OneLabs team that recently introduced the Clipt app for enabling clipboard-like functionality across multiple devices. The new Wellpaper app - a play on the words wellbeing and wallpaper - brings three dynamic live wallpapers that keep changing based on your smartphone usage data, allowing you to visualise and better understand your day-to-day phone screen time.

This new Wellpaper app from OneLabs is available on Google Play store as a free download. The app asks for permission to track app usage data initially and offers three new wallpapers to choose from. The first one is called Composition and it comes with shifting tiles, inspired by Piet Mondrian's Composition II & III. The six coloured tiles represent different app categories, covering all the apps you use. The tiles will change according to the app screen time in that category. Tapping on the wallpaper will show category names and screen times for two seconds. Arrows in each section indicate if the screen time is higher or lower than the previous day.

The other wallpaper available inside the Wellpaper app is called Glow and it offers six neon rings that represent different app categories. Their thickness will change based on how much of your daily limit is used. The last one is called Radial and it comes with six coloured blended circles representing different app categories. The app category that is most used will see the corresponding colour circle's size increase compared to the others.

Inside the Wellpaper app, there is a screen time tab that lets you set your daily target. It also offers you a breakdown of the time consumed on each app, segregated into sections. OnePlus says that it tries to save battery by keeping Wellpaper static when the phone is locked, and only allows redrawing when the phone gets unlocked. “We even put in some delay if the user is constantly locking/unlocking their phone. Therefore, the battery consumption should be a lot closer to the stock wallpaper than a traditional live wallpaper, the company says in its blog.

