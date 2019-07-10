Technology News

OnePlus Launcher Update Brings Password Setting Support for Hidden Space Apps

The update also brings the ability to access Hidden Space by swiping anywhere in the drawer area.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 13:41 IST
OnePlus Launcher gets a new update

Highlights
  • The Hidden Space feature was introduced last year
  • The latest update brings the ability to set a password for access
  • This feature can be used to hide private data and apps

OnePlus Launcher has received a new update, and it brings new features to the Hidden Space. It essentially enabled fingerprint or password PIN authentication for the Hidden Space feature, allowing users to add one more level of security to their private data. The Hidden Space feature was launched last year, and it allows you to hide applications from your main app drawer. This feature allows you to keep private apps in a place where no one can see, even if they are browsing through your phone.

With the latest update, OnePlus Launcher gets the ability to set a password for your hidden space. Users can enable a fingerprint password or a PIN password. This catapults the usability of the hidden space feature, as it now makes it more secure to hide personal data from prying eyes. Earlier, if a user knew how to access hidden space on OnePlus Launcher, they could do it on any phone with the Launcher installed.

Now, with password protection, hidden space accessibility gets the needed additional security for better privacy. As mentioned in the changelog, the new update also brings the ability to access Hidden Space by swiping on any area of the app drawer.

The latest update rolled out for OnePlus Launcher can be downloaded from Google Play. If you can't see the update yet, you can also download the latest version from APK Mirror as well. You can alternatively wait it out till the update hits over-the-air, and download it then. The version number and size for the latest OnePlus Launcher update varies with device.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Launcher, Hidden Space
