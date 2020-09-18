OnePlus Buds App With Support for Non-OnePlus Phones Incoming

OnePlus Buds true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will soon have a dedicated app that will allow users with non-OnePlus smartphone owners customise the double-tap touch function on the earbuds. The company confirmed that Android phones (other than the OnePlus handsets) that run on Android 6.0 and above will be able to access and control the new app. As per a post on the company's Chinese forum, OnePlus is working on the app and it will bring all the functions.

While replying to a question about the customisation of the double-tap touch function and earphones firmware upgrade in phones other than OnePlus, or phones before OnePlus 6, the company said that it would launch “a dedicated app for managing OnePlus audio accessories in the future, which can support third-party Android phones with Android 6.0 and above, as well as OnePlus 3 / 3T / 5 / 5T.”

OnePlus Buds TWS earphones work well with Android handsets other than OnePlus smartphones; however, features including the customisation of double-tap feature are exclusive to the OnePlus smartphones. In our review, we mentioned that the “OnePlus Buds works best with a OnePlus smartphone.” We also touched upon the absence of a companion app for the OnePlus Buds. When used with a OnePlus smartphone, detailed settings and information on the earphones become available through the Bluetooth settings page.

OnePlus Buds features

The OnePlus Buds were launched with the company's Warp Charge standard for fast charging. These feature 13.4mm dynamic drivers and environmental noise cancelling technology for better sound during voice calls. The earphones also come with Dolby Atmos support and IPX4 water resistance.

