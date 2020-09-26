Technology News
loading
OnePlus Brings Android 11 Experience of Zen Mode to Its Phones Running on Android 10

The updated Zen Mode app brings a variety of themes and the ability to create virtual rooms.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 September 2020 17:39 IST
OnePlus is amongst the key smartphone makers that are testing Android 11 for their flagships

Highlights
  • OnePlus phones running on Android 10 get updated Zen Mode app
  • The app brings the features that were showcased for Android 11
  • OnePlus showed the new features while announcing HydrogenOS 11

OnePlus has updated the meditation-focussed Zen Mode app for its smartphones running on Android 10 that brings a set of features that all were previously set to arrive through OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. The new offerings had made their way to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro through a recent developer preview of OxygenOS 11. Nevertheless, OnePlus has now brought the updated Zen Mode app that gives a similar experience on all its smartphones that yet to receive the Android 11-based update.

As per the changelog, which was initially posted by XDA Developers, the updated Zen Mode app enables the option to create a virtual room and invite friends to join and start a focus challenge together. The update also brings a variety of themes to enhance your immersive meditation experience.

The updated Zen Mode app additionally comes with the ability to let you record your daily Zen moments and review your progress towards concentration and focus.

Last month, OnePlus gave a glimpse of all these features while announcing HydrogenOS 11, which is a Chinese version of OxygenOS 11. Users testing the OxygenOS 11 also got the updated Zen Mode experience recently. However, you can now experience them simply by updating the Zen Mode app on your Android 10-running OnePlus smartphone.

The updated Zen Mode app is available for download through Google Play. Alternatively, you can download its APK file from APK Mirror and sideload it on your phone.

Zen Mode was originally introduced with the OnePlus 7 Pro to bring the company's proprietary digital detox and meditation solution — an alternative to Google's Digital Wellbeing initiative. It reached other OnePlus phones through later software updates.

OnePlus hasn't yet provided any exact details about the Android 11 rollout for its smartphones. However, it recently announced the OxygenOS 11 beta release for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro that brought the latest Android along with a series of new features and enhancements.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus, Zen Mode, Android 11, OxygenOS 11
