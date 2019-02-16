Technology News
  • OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T, and Other OnePlus Phones to Get Google Duo Integration

OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T, and Other OnePlus Phones to Get Google Duo Integration

, 16 February 2019
OnePlus has announced native Google Duo support on select phones

Highlights

  • OnePlus will update its phones to bring Google Duo deep integration
  • OnePlus 5, 5T to get integration with an upcoming update
  • OnePlus 3, 3T will get it with a future Android 9 Pie update

OnePlus has expanded its partnership with Google and announced native integration of Google Duo in its smartphones. The company says that it will bring native Google Duo support to OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, One Plus 6, and OnePlus 6T phones in the near future via an upcoming OxygenOS update. The company has already updated its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones to integrate native Google Duo support, and the rest of the OnePlus phones will get the integration soon. Despite the upcoming Google Duo integration, OnePlus is keeping the carrier video calling feature in its smartphones. 

OnePlus notes that Google Duo video calling capability will be deeply integrated across multiple native functions like call logs, contacts, dial pad, and messaging. While OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users have already got the native support with the latest OxygenOS 9.0.4 and OxygenOS 9.0.12 builds respectively, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T phones are set to get with the update next. Eventually, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users will also get the feature with the upcoming Android 9 Pie update.

OnePlus 5 will be getting Google Duo integration via a software update

 

While deep integration of Google Duo means that OnePlus will enable a Google Duo video call button is most scenarios where you can make a video, it isn't taking away the option to make a traditional carrier video calling option if the user so desires. The feature is currently available on the latest Open Beta builds for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, and the users can access the option in Contact > Select contact > See all > Choose video call.

 

Apart from deep integration of Google Duo, the OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 9.0.4 software update and the OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.12 update this week also brought along the January security patch, screen display optimisations, and general bug fixes and performance improvements as well.

Has OnePlus 6T removed the best features of the OnePlus 6? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

